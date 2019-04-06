tech2 News Staff

Last month, we learnt about WhatsApp working on two new features – Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded Message. While the Forwarding Info feature shows how many times a message has been forwarded, Frequently Forwarded Message option lets you decide if you want to receive messages in your group chat that are frequently forwarded around (like the Good Morning messages).

Now, according to WhatsApp tester WABetaInfo, the two features have been rolled out to the latest version of the Android Beta (v2.19.97). This means, the feature may soon be available to the public version of the app as well.

Notably though, the Frequently Forwarded Message is apparently still under development and may take a little longer to roll out. Reportedly, when it does, the feature will show up in the Group Chat settings.

When the feature is enabled, nobody will be able to send frequently forwarded message to your group. Although, anybody can still copy and paste these messages to your group, except the lock will make the process longer for them.

As of now, the feature is only being tested on Android, and there is no news on its test or rollout to iOS version yet.

