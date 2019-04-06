Saturday, April 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's new message forwarding features shows up in latest Android beta

The two features will not only help rid yourself of the annoying forwarded messages, it will also help your shield from misinformation.

tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2019 12:07:00 IST

Last month, we learnt about WhatsApp working on two new features – Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded Message. While the Forwarding Info feature shows how many times a message has been forwarded, Frequently Forwarded Message option lets you decide if you want to receive messages in your group chat that are frequently forwarded around (like the Good Morning messages).

WhatsApps new message forwarding features shows up in latest Android beta

Representational image.

Now, according to WhatsApp tester WABetaInfo, the two features have been rolled out to the latest version of the Android Beta (v2.19.97). This means, the feature may soon be available to the public version of the app as well.

Notably though, the Frequently Forwarded Message is apparently still under development and may take a little longer to roll out. Reportedly, when it does, the feature will show up in the Group Chat settings.

This is what the Frequently Forwarded Message feature will look like. Image: WABetaInfo

This is what the Frequently Forwarded Message feature will look like. Image: WABetaInfo

When the feature is enabled, nobody will be able to send frequently forwarded message to your group. Although, anybody can still copy and paste these messages to your group, except the lock will make the process longer for them.

As of now, the feature is only being tested on Android, and there is no news on its test or rollout to iOS version yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

Private video

Private video

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look like

Mar 27, 2019
WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look like
WhatsApp for Android may soon get fingerprint authentication feature and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get fingerprint authentication feature and more

Mar 29, 2019
WhatsApp's CheckPoint tipline isn't a tool for fighting fake news during Indian elections, it's a research project

Fake news

WhatsApp's CheckPoint tipline isn't a tool for fighting fake news during Indian elections, it's a research project

Apr 04, 2019
WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its new campaign

WhatsApp Fake News

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its new campaign

Mar 25, 2019
Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season

NewsTracker

Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season

Apr 02, 2019
Lok Sabha polls: Facebook, WhatsApp should boost digital media literacy to supplement its efforts against fighting fake news

Facebook

Lok Sabha polls: Facebook, WhatsApp should boost digital media literacy to supplement its efforts against fighting fake news

Apr 04, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019