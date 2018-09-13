Thursday, September 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 13:08 IST

WhatsApp's new feature empowers group admins to decide who can send messages

This feature empowers the admin to decide who can send messages in a group chat.

WhatsApp officially rolled out a feature that gives power to group admins to decide who can send messages in a group chat.

The feature is available on both Android (2.18.267 version) and iOS (2.18.91 version) apps.

WhatsApp 1280

This feature empowers the admin to decide who can send messages in a group chat—only the admins or the admins and other participants, which is the default setting. In a way, it stops non-admins from sending texts in the group chat, but they can read the messages being sent. They can also communicate separately with the admins or mute their group chat.

In order to activate this feature you can go to Group Settings  > Send Messages Then you can select between All Participants or Only Admins.

WhatsApp's new features.

WhatsApp's new features.

The feature was first spotted being tested in December in WhatsApp’s Beta version. The feature was called ‘Restricted Group’.

When this feature first rolled out in June, it was limited to 'Only admins' where the influx of chats could be limited to admin-only feature, but now it is for all participants.

WhatsApp has been bringing a plethora of features for quite some time, especially related to group chats.

One of the recent changes made is related to the way you report a user or a group chat. Through the new function, you will be able to report, delete a group, or exit from it with a single button.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

CriticalPoint

Real world of fake news: A look at the spread of misinformation and what it means for the media

Sep 12, 2018

Shareworthy

Want a Congress ticket for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls? Get 15,000 FB likes and 5,000 Twitter followers first

Sep 03, 2018

Bollywood

Sunny Leone, Tanmay Bhat debate nepotism's existence in Bollywood, make social media 'confessions'

Aug 29, 2018

JioPhone

WhatsApp is now available on JioPhone and JioPhone 2, download via Jio AppStore

Sep 10, 2018

cross-posted Tweets

Facebook restores cross-posted tweets that disappeared after Twitter app removal

Aug 29, 2018

social media

EU may fine online platforms if they fail to remove extremist content in an hour

Sep 12, 2018

science

Economy

Building a low-carbon economy could be the 'growth story of the century': Expert

Sep 13, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018