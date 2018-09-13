WhatsApp officially rolled out a feature that gives power to group admins to decide who can send messages in a group chat.

The feature is available on both Android (2.18.267 version) and iOS (2.18.91 version) apps.

This feature empowers the admin to decide who can send messages in a group chat—only the admins or the admins and other participants, which is the default setting. In a way, it stops non-admins from sending texts in the group chat, but they can read the messages being sent. They can also communicate separately with the admins or mute their group chat.

In order to activate this feature you can go to Group Settings > Send Messages Then you can select between All Participants or Only Admins.

The feature was first spotted being tested in December in WhatsApp’s Beta version. The feature was called ‘Restricted Group’.

When this feature first rolled out in June, it was limited to 'Only admins' where the influx of chats could be limited to admin-only feature, but now it is for all participants.

WhatsApp has been bringing a plethora of features for quite some time, especially related to group chats.

One of the recent changes made is related to the way you report a user or a group chat. Through the new function, you will be able to report, delete a group, or exit from it with a single button.