WhatsApp is updating the Android app to the version 2.18.246, which along with some minor fixes, changes the way you report a user or a group chat on the app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, in the new WhatsApp update on Google Play Beta Program, the platform has changed the layout of reporting someone on the app.

The report says that the feature has existed for a while now. However, the report also suggests, this update aims at making the process of exiting groups, deleting chats, and reporting them, all easy, with a one-click process now.

As of now, when you report a group, you first go report what you thought was inappropriate. Then in order to get out of that group, you first need to exit the group. Once you do that, you need to again head to the group settings to remove the group from your list.

However, with the reported change, when you tap the Report button, a new alert will appear, which will ask you if along with reporting it, you also want to block the contacts and delete the chat. You would also have an option to opt out of it by deselecting the block and delete option.

In case of a group chat, after the update, when you report a group, WhatsApp will also give you an option to exit and delete the group.

One other new thing this update brings is the ability to store chat history for reported chats/groups, which you couldn’t do till now.

These changes are expected to be rolled out in the next release. Keep following this space for more updates on the space.