WhatsApp's new Delete Message feature will be available only for group chats: Report

The Delete messages option will be available under the Group Settings tab on WhatsApp.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 11:34:05 IST

Last month, WhatsApp was reported to be working on a 'disappearing message' feature that would allow users to set a timer to how long a message should exist on a chat, after which it would automatically get deleted. The feature was being tested on the Android beta app.

Now, another report reveals that while such a feature is under construction, it will only be available on group chats and not one-on-one chats.

Representational Image.

WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo has spotted the feature on the latest iOS beta version, which lists the feature as a cleaning tool for group chats.

Earlier believed to be named 'disappearing message' feature, previous leak on Android beta version of the app claims it would be called 'delete messages' feature.

WhatsApp Delete messages feature. Image: WABetaInfo

The Delete messages option will be available under the Group Settings tab. Admins of groups will reportedly be able to choose from a time frame ranging from one our to one year for which they want the messages to last before they are deleted. There will also be an option to turn off the feature as well. Other options include one day, one week, and one month.

Previous reports have also suggested that there may be an option to choose the messages' deletion within 5 seconds to one year.

