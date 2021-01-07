Thursday, January 07, 2021Back to
WhatsApp's multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

The report suggests that after selecting the WhatsApp Web option, the app will ask users if they would like to ‘Link’ their device.


FP TrendingJan 07, 2021 17:26:07 IST

It looks like popular messaging platform WhatsApp might finally be working on providing true multi-device support as the app seems to be getting ready for a public preview. The latest report by WABetaInfo has revealed that the beta version 2.21.1.1 of WhatsApp contains an option where users can choose to link their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. This will work without requiring an active internet connection on the main device.

WhatsApps multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

Apart from your phone, WhatsApp can be connected on the web, Portal and desktop.

As shared by the portal the screenshots of the beta suggest that after selecting the WhatsApp Web option, the app is asking users if they would like to ‘Link’ their device. Below there is a tab that urges users to join WhatsApp Beta so that they do not have to connect to their main device for use. Apart from your phone, WhatsApp can be connected on the web, Portal and desktop. One of the screengrabs also informs users that up to four devices can be connected at once.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Interestingly, the beta also lists various under-development features. According to WhatsApp, soon users will be able to mute, archive and delete chats and messages from a companion device. Also calling using WhatsApp on the web is one of the probable future features. As these have come up in the beta version, there is a probability that some of the features, including the true multi-device support never see fruition.

The report says that WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer a public beta for WhatsApp Web that allows users to connect on the platform without keeping their phone connected to try out the experience and gain feedback. Back in June last year, WABetaInfo had pointed out that WhatsApp was working on the feature.

At present, the only way to use WhatsApp on two devices is by opening WhatsApp Web but for it to work, your phone must always have a secure internet connection and if a certain message on the web has not been sent, it does not show up in the main device.

 

