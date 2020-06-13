Saturday, June 13, 2020Back to
WhatsApp may soon allow users to simultaneously log into their account on multiple devices, say reports

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow people to use their account on multiple devices. Reports suggesting that multi-device support would be available on the popular messaging app first surfaced last year in November.


FP TrendingJun 13, 2020 19:59:53 IST

WABetaInfo reported that one WhatsApp account could be used on as many as four devices simultaneously in the future. “Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time. Under development, but it's great!” read a Twitter post.

Representational image. Getty Images

The tweet also carried a screenshot which suggests that data across devices would be synced using Wi-Fi connectivity.

Currently, users can log in from one smartphone and PC (through WhatsApp Web) at the same time.

However, there is no information on whether the update will be cross-platform. Basically, it is not clear if a user having both an iPad and an Android phone will be able to use the feature.

Last year, one of the beta versions of iOS implemented a new feature that asked users for a registration code. Once enabled, it allowed users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices using the same account.

WABetaInfo discovered this feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.19.120.20. While logging in on a new device, WhatsApp usually asks for a verification code that was set earlier.

In the beta version, the app notified that a registration code was requested for the account. A notification also appeared in this version even though it had not been enabled.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing another feature that will let users search by date while looking through current conversations and group chats. If this is enabled, searching a message of a particular date will become way more easier than now.

