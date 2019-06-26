Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
WhatsApp's latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses

Right now it is not known when this WhatsApp feature is expected to come to devices.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 13:52:49 IST

The latest update to WhatsApp's beta program on the Google Play Store has come taking the version number to 2.19.183. A new feature has been introduced which will affect the way you see a status update on one of the world's biggest online chatting platform.

WhatsApps latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses

Representative Image

As per a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature called the Hide Muted Status Updates. As the name suggests, you will be able to hide all the status updates that have been muted in your contact list. When this feature will be enabled, a new button 'HIDE' will be visible on the header of the muted status updates section.

The user can restore the visibility of hidden muted status updates simply pressing 'SHOW', visible when the user has previously hidden them. Right now it is not known when this WhatsApp feature is expected to come to devices, but since it has arrived on beta, a stable roll-out should not be far away.

In more recent news regarding WhatsApp, the platform is testing a new tweak to the PiP feature for Android users which will allow video playbacks in the picture in picture mode.

