tech2 News Staff

It's been a while that WhatsApp rolled out the picture-in-picture aka PiP feature for its users on both Android and iOS. For the ones who don't know, it's the PiP feature that lets you minimise the video chat screen and let you surf through the rest of the app without disconnecting the call.

Now, according to WhatsApp beta tester, WABetaInfo, the platform is testing a new tweak to the PiP feature for Android users. Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on video playbacks in the picture in picture mode.

This means you will be able to play a video in the background even after you switch to another chat. As of now, PiP stops playing a video when you open another chat window or leave the app.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.177: After 3 months, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the possibility to use PiP when you switch to another chat or when WhatsApp is in background! Read the quoted article to discover how it works and details about the compatibility! https://t.co/hyYFxPB05U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 18, 2019

This feature is currently being tested in Android Beta version 2.19.177. Notably, the feature has only been found in the test mode now. While the feature looks close to complete, there is no timeline on when it will make it to the stable version. There is also no news of the feature's availability on iOS yet.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on another crucial tweak to its UI, which has arguably caused many screenshots to be sent to the wrong recipients. Currently, when you select an image from your gallery or edit an image on WhatsApp, you see the recipient’s photo at the top left corner, which a lot of time camouflages with the text in the image, and with screenshots that placement creates even messier confusion. However, in the new beta update, WhatsApp will apparently show the name of the individuals or groups to whom the user is sharing an image. This feature too has been spotted on the Android beta update and is expected to be on the iOS beta app soon.