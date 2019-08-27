Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption feature is not essential, says Tamil Nadu lawyer

Tamil Nadu state lawyers believe WhatsApp must have some semblance of traceability for investigating crimes.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 09:29:49 IST

On the sidelines of Madras High Court's hearing on 21 August regarding linking Aadhaar to social media accounts, Tamil Nadu advocate general says that end-to-end encryption is not essential to the platform.

“End-to-end encryption was introduced to WhatsApp later. Therefore, it is not essential to the platform. It was a business decision. It is a question of business policy versus law,” E Manoharan, the Additional Government Pleader for the State of Tamil Nadu told Medianama.

Reportedly, state lawyers in Tamil Nadu believe that Aadhaar may not be linked to social media accounts but there should be some semblance of traceability on the platform for investigating crimes. The lawyers suggest that the control of these traceability tools will remain with the platform itself.

WhatsApps end-to-end encryption feature is not essential, says Tamil Nadu lawyer

WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

This suggestion comes amid the Indian government's push for WhatsApp to create tools to trace the origin of messages, while the platform has denied the ability to do so due to its end-to-end encryption feature. However, per the Tamil Nadu government and social media platforms continue to argue whether or not traceability is technologically possible on end-to-end encrypted platforms, and more importantly, if it should be made possible.

(Also read: Aadhaar-social media account linking could result in creation of a surveillance state, deprive fundamental right to privacy)

Earlier this month, V Kamakoti, an IIT Madras professor submitted a report at the Madras High Court saying that the platform can, in fact, trace the origin of a message. He said that WhatsApp can trace the origin of a message by embedding the first sender's information alongside content. This information would be visible to everyone.

Kamakoti also suggested that WhatsApp may encrypt the sender's information in the message, which can be accessed by the officials when needed.

WhatsApp currently does not store data on messages. However, if it accedes to India’s demand, it will need to redesign its entire architecture. Such a move could result in a backlash from privacy activists around the world who are worried that traceability will gag free speech on the internet, as governments could use the power to snoop on citizens.

WhatsApp has repeatedly been stressing that the importance of the company’s support for encryption and how important it is for the product. A few months ago, the Indian government also asked WhatsApp to digitally fingerprint every message sent on its platform without breaking its encryption.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Aadhaar

Aadhaar-social media account linking could result in creation of a surveillance state, deprive fundamental right to privacy

Aug 21, 2019
Aadhaar-social media account linking could result in creation of a surveillance state, deprive fundamental right to privacy
Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

WhatsApp

Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

Aug 13, 2019
Aadhaar-social media linking case: Next SC hearing to take place on 13 September

Aadhaar

Aadhaar-social media linking case: Next SC hearing to take place on 13 September

Aug 22, 2019
WhatsApp traceability vulnerable to falsification, claims IFF expert submission

WhatsApp

WhatsApp traceability vulnerable to falsification, claims IFF expert submission

Aug 27, 2019
WhatsApp in talks to launch its own digital payment service in Indonesia

WhatsApp

WhatsApp in talks to launch its own digital payment service in Indonesia

Aug 21, 2019
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

Aug 13, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019