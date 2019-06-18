Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp asked by govt to fingerprint every message sent on the platform: Report

The Indian government demands that WhatsApp trace all its message without breaking the encryption.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 11:40:41 IST

The Indian government has been consistently demanding for traceability of WhatsApp messages, especially after the spread of misinformation that led to lynchings of hundreds of people in the country last year.

WhatsApp, however, agreeing to all other demands of the Indian government, refuses to track messages on the platform saying it would violate the end to end encryption offered on its platform. But the government is once again insisting on traceability.

According to a report by The Economic TimesWhatsApp has been asked to "digitally fingerprint every message sent on its platform without breaking its encryption". This information has been attributed by the publication to two senior government officials.

WhatsApp asked by govt to fingerprint every message sent on the platform: Report

WhatsApp says it is constantly stepping up its capabilities to keep the platform safe.

“Fingerprinting WhatsApp messages will help find the originator of the message. That is all we want,” the official reportedly said. “We don’t want to read the messages but when we see a problematic message we should be able to go to WhatsApp to help us trace the sender,” the official said. “They have to find a way, it is technically possible.”

Reportedly, the government demands that WhatsApp identifies the original source of a message, how many users on the platform read that message and to how many people was the message sent to. And all of this must be done without breaking the encryption of the platform.

Similar demands were raised by the government earlier this year as well when WhatsApp was found to be used as a platform for child abuse and pornography.

Last year, responding to the traceability demands, a WhatsApp spokesperson had said, "Building traceability would undermine end-to-end encryption and the private nature of WhatsApp, creating the potential for serious misuse. WhatsApp will not weaken the privacy protections we provide".

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

WhatsApp

Eid al-Fitr 2019 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how to download and use stickers for the occasion

Jun 05, 2019
Eid al-Fitr 2019 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how to download and use stickers for the occasion
WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp says it will take legal action against public claims of messaging abuses

WhatsApp

WhatsApp says it will take legal action against public claims of messaging abuses

Jun 12, 2019
How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp

How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS devices

Jun 17, 2019
Telegram gets hit by major distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack

Telegram

Telegram gets hit by major distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack

Jun 14, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019