WhatsApp will soon give Android users the option to modify wallpapers as per device's theme: Report

This is apart from the usual solid colours and custom photo options that is currently available in Android and iOS.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2020 17:51:44 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on rolling out an improved wallpaper system so that Android users will be able to modify wallpapers according to the selected theme of the device.

As per an exclusive report by WABetaInfo, the feature will let users choose a wallpaper in accordance with the theme – light or dark – apart from the usual solid colours and custom photo options. This update was seen in the recently released 2.20.199.5 beta version of the popular chat app.

WhatsApp will soon give Android users the option to modify wallpapers as per devices theme: Report

Representational Image.

The portal mentions that the improvements are currently not available as they are in the development phase and might see fruition in the upcoming updates. It also said that when a user tries to choose default wallpaper, WhatsApp is going to ask them if they would like to download the official WhatsApp Wallpaper app, an application launched way back in 2011 that provides Wallpapers for WhatsApp.

The report also speculated whether the wallpaper application was due to receive an update after all these years.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Android users will reportedly have light and dark wallpapers. Image: WAbetaInfo

Android users will reportedly have light and dark wallpapers. Image: WAbetaInfo

The Android beta update was spotted weeks after WABetaInfo reported a similar feature for iOS users. In the beta update 2.20.90.21, submitted through the TestFlight beta Program, WhatsApp was seen working on allowing users to implement different wallpapers in different chats. Also, the wallpaper could be changed while changing the theme.

The customisation option was available in the ‘Personalisation’ section in the Chat info. Also, users could adjust the brightness of their selected wallpaper accordingly. This is a big move, considering the lack of customization offered by the Facebook-owned firm earlier.

As WhatsApp introduces similar features for both its Android and iOS build, it is expected that the company starts rolling out the different wallpaper for different chat features in Android updates as well.

