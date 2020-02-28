Friday, February 28, 2020Back to
WhatsApp beta for Android gets new solid colour options in dark mode

It is also expected that WhatsApp is currently working on bringing dark theme to its desktop app and web soon.


tech2 News StaffFeb 28, 2020 09:32:48 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out the much-awaited dark theme for its beta version for both iOS and Android users. Now, what hints at the dark theme finally turning into reality soon, the latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android has added a few new "solid colour" options to the already existing palette.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the 2.20.60 beta version of android has got a number of dark solid colours for dark theme. These colours are already available for all the users including the ones who are not using dark theme. The difference here is all these colour are available in darker shades for those who are using dark theme.

Dark theme solid colours are darker shades of previously existing options.

These solid colours are meant for those who want to have a plain chat background on WhatsApp.

Dark theme solid colours. Image: WABetaInfo

Dark theme solid colours. Image: WABetaInfo

To apply these solid colours, all you need to do is open WhatsApp and go to the three vertical dots in the top right corner. Tap on Settings>Chats> Wallpaper>Solid colours. Then scroll down and choose one from the options below.

To recall, it is also expected that WhatsApp is currently working on bringing dark theme to its desktop app and web soon. This is speculated to rollout for both Android and iOS devices.

