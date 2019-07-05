tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms, especially in India. The Facebook-owned messaging app keeps on bringing new updates to keep users engaged. The latest is an updated for the Status feature, which will allow users to mute the status for desired people from their contact list.

Per a report by WABetainfo, Android beta update 2.19.183, brings with it a new feature called Hide Muted Status. The feature will give you an option to hide the status updates from specific people from the contact list. When you go to the muted status update section, you will see the option on the top with "Hide" button. Once you have enabled the feature you can click the "Hide" option again to restore the previous settings and then it will "show" the status with the rest of the statuses.

There is no timeline on when the feature will rollout to end user, but it is expected to reach the public version of the app soon. Another feature that this messaging app is getting is that users will now be able to see how many times has a particular messge been forwarded. WhatsApp is apparently also working on an app-wide dark mode option and sharing of WhatsApp status to Facebook stories.

