Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 08:39 IST

WhatsApp to have free Google Cloud backup from 12 November 2018

Unlike other messaging services, WhatsApp always stores all the chat and media data inside the phone

WhatsApp and Google have come to an agreement that as of 12 November, WhatsApp backups will no longer be eating in your Google's cloud storage space. Till now all your WhatsApp media, texts, memos and more were automatically backed up over your Google account.

Representational image.

Representational image.

This information comes via XDA-Developers who received an email from Google. To be clear this does not mean that WhatsApp will stop taking backup of your data. It will continue to do so, however, WhatsApp backups won't count as space used on the Google cloud and you will still be able to see them on your Google account. This essentially means you can potentially backup unlimited WhatsApp data to your cloud at no additional charge.

Unlike other messaging services, WhatsApp always stores all the chat and media data inside the phone rather than on a dedicated server. Backing up WhatsApp data is essential since you are quite likely two switch mobile phones and backing chats and media on the cloud helps you restore it to the new device. On iPhones, WhatsApp backs up the data on iCloud while on Android it is backed up on Google Cloud.

However, one thing to note here is that all backups that have not been updated for more than a year will be wiped out this November. So if you have some pending backups it is advisable you that you get it done as soon as possible.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp may soon update the way you report chats or groups on the app

Aug 10, 2018

WhatsApp

New WhatsApp update on iOS limits forwarded messages to 5 members only: Report

Aug 07, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon unveil picture-in-picture mode for its app on Android

Aug 03, 2018

Facetune

Instagram criticised for supporting photo-editing app targeting young women

Aug 13, 2018

Open-source software

Open-source tech has gained significance in powering startup tech infrastructure

Aug 13, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business API to enable messaging app to finally start making money

Aug 02, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018