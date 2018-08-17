WhatsApp and Google have come to an agreement that as of 12 November, WhatsApp backups will no longer be eating in your Google's cloud storage space. Till now all your WhatsApp media, texts, memos and more were automatically backed up over your Google account.

This information comes via XDA-Developers who received an email from Google. To be clear this does not mean that WhatsApp will stop taking backup of your data. It will continue to do so, however, WhatsApp backups won't count as space used on the Google cloud and you will still be able to see them on your Google account. This essentially means you can potentially backup unlimited WhatsApp data to your cloud at no additional charge.

Unlike other messaging services, WhatsApp always stores all the chat and media data inside the phone rather than on a dedicated server. Backing up WhatsApp data is essential since you are quite likely two switch mobile phones and backing chats and media on the cloud helps you restore it to the new device. On iPhones, WhatsApp backs up the data on iCloud while on Android it is backed up on Google Cloud.

However, one thing to note here is that all backups that have not been updated for more than a year will be wiped out this November. So if you have some pending backups it is advisable you that you get it done as soon as possible.