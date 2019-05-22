tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a bunch of new features. From changes to the WhatsApp Status feature, improvements to the WhatsApp Business app to a new QR code shortcut, reportedly there is a lot being tested on the app.

To begin, at the Social Media Summit at FMS 2019 in Rotterdam, Facebook announced a bunch of features to look forward to from its services. Facebook Advertising's Olivier Ponteville shared on Twitter a few announcements from the FMS 2019 which reveal that WhatsApp's product catalogue will soon be integrated with Facebook's existing Business Manager catalogue.

WhatsApp product catalog will be integrated with already existing Facebook’s catalog. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/ORVaijuDsr — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

Additionally, it has also been announced that WhatsApp Status (Stories) will start showing ads in them by the year 2020. This was speculated back in October 2018 as well.

WhatsApp will bring Stories Ads in its status product in 2020. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/OI3TWMmfKj — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

Some improvements to WhatsApp Business' users experience were also announced, though Ponteville only shared that its format will get 'richer'.

And richer message formats for businesses pic.twitter.com/QWFJ2PVF7i — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

Another user shared a little more details on this saying WhatsApp Business will soon let users link video, image, PDF files to e-commerce websites.

WhatsApp soon wil introduce richer formats to be send through the API. Using video, image, PDF files, but also buttons linking to ecommerce for example. #fms19 pic.twitter.com/0TqorKHfxa — Thomas v/d Biezen (@ThomasBiezen) May 21, 2019

Some use cases WhatsApp foresees for different verticals. For business initiated messages, think about confirmation of payments, delivery details and receipts. #fms19 pic.twitter.com/Q46vxmuVGP — Thomas v/d Biezen (@ThomasBiezen) May 21, 2019

Simultaneously, according to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version 2.19.151 for Android reveals that WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories. The latest beta version shows a 'Share to Facebook Story' option under WhatsApp Status stories.

Reportedly, this feature will allow users to share images, videos, GIFs and text statuses on Facebook.

Besides that, WhatsApp is apparently also testing a QR Code feature in the app that will be added to the Profile section. This, in typical BBM-style, will allow users to scan the code to add a contact or share their codes to share their own contact details with someone else. This reduces the entire process of jotting down the number and saving it.

For security, WhatsApp will reportedly also give an option to users to revoke the QR Code at any time replacing it with a new one.

