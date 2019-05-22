Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
WhatsApp Status may show ads by 2020, will soon let you crosspost stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a QR code feature that will let you add and share contacts more seamlessly.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 14:21:44 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a bunch of new features. From changes to the WhatsApp Status feature, improvements to the WhatsApp Business app to a new QR code shortcut, reportedly there is a lot being tested on the app.

Representational image.

To begin, at the Social Media Summit at FMS 2019 in Rotterdam, Facebook announced a bunch of features to look forward to from its services. Facebook Advertising's Olivier Ponteville shared on Twitter a few announcements from the FMS 2019 which reveal that WhatsApp's product catalogue will soon be integrated with Facebook's existing Business Manager catalogue.

Additionally, it has also been announced that WhatsApp Status (Stories) will start showing ads in them by the year 2020. This was speculated back in October 2018 as well.

Some improvements to WhatsApp Business' users experience were also announced, though Ponteville only shared that its format will get 'richer'.

Another user shared a little more details on this saying WhatsApp Business will soon let users link video, image, PDF files to e-commerce websites.

Simultaneously, according to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version 2.19.151 for Android reveals that WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories. The latest beta version shows a 'Share to Facebook Story' option under WhatsApp Status stories.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Reportedly, this feature will allow users to share images, videos, GIFs and text statuses on Facebook.

Besides that, WhatsApp is apparently also testing a QR Code feature in the app that will be added to the Profile section. This, in typical BBM-style, will allow users to scan the code to add a contact or share their codes to share their own contact details with someone else. This reduces the entire process of jotting down the number and saving it.

For security, WhatsApp will reportedly also give an option to users to revoke the QR Code at any time replacing it with a new one.

