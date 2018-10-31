Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 31 October, 2018 19:41 IST

WhatsApp to begin showing ads within its Status feature soon says VP Chris Daniels

The advertisements on WhatsApp statuses will be powered by Facebook's native advertising system.

Clearing the air on Facebook's monetisation efforts towards WhatsApp, the mobile messaging service's Vice President Chris Daniels on Wednesday said the company is going to put advertisements in its "Status" feature.

"We are going to be putting ads in Status. That is going to be primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp," Daniels told reporters here.

A WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

A WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

Daniels, however, did not give any timeline to this development that has been in the news for some time.

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, including more than 250 million in India.

There were media reports earlier this month that the Facebook-owned messaging app is planning to allow advertisements to be displayed in the "Status" section of the app.

WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

According to media reports, the advertisements would be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal to monetise WhatsApp has forced the social media messaging service's co-founders to leave the company.

One of them, Brian Acton, told Forbes recently that Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service and undermine elements of its encryption technology. "Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy," Acton said.

Four years after its acquisition by Facebook for $19 billion, WhatsApp, which now has over 1.5 billion users (against Facebook's 2.3 billion), will reportedly carry targeted ads from 2019 — on a platform that has been ad-free till date.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

also see

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's majors shareholders propose removal of Mark Zuckerberg as chairman

Oct 18, 2018

Nick Clegg

Britiain's former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg faces flak for joining Facebook

Oct 21, 2018

Oculus

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe to leave Facebook; cancellation of Rift 2 speculated

Oct 23, 2018

Facebook

Complaint against Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in UP court for using national symbol

Oct 18, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger working on an ‘unsend message’ feature on the platform

Oct 17, 2018

Nick Clegg

Facebook hires ex UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as head of global affairs

Oct 21, 2018

science

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

Diwali Gifts for Kids

10 Science kits and games that kids and parents will love as Diwali gifts

Oct 31, 2018