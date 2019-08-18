Sunday, August 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp starts to get new 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag in the latest beta update

A week ago, Facebook started adding its name to some screens on Instagram as well.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2019 13:11:15 IST

Earlier this month, we learnt that Facebook is adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp, and will soon call them “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook”. For WhatsApp, this change seems to be coming very soon. The latest beta update reportedly adds the 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag to the app.

According to a report by MS Poweruser, the 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag is visible under Settings.

The news of Facebook including its name on WhatsApp and Instagram was first reported by The Information earlier this year, and Facebook confirmed it later. A Facebook spokesperson said, "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook."

WhatsApp starts to get new WhatsApp from Facebook tag in the latest beta update

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

A week ago, Facebook started adding its name to some screens on Instagram, one of the first links it has given users to its ownership of the popular platform.

The move comes as the world's largest social media company faces greater scrutiny from regulators around the world for more transparency over data privacy practices and how and with whom Facebook shares user information.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.

Instagram has become especially important in adding to Facebook's revenue as the app largely stayed out of its parent's privacy scandals, and it pulls in younger consumers at a much faster rate, attracting more advertisers.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram-like boomerang feature

Aug 08, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram-like boomerang feature
Facebook ditched plans to buy group video chat app Houseparty, over antitrust concerns

Facebook

Facebook ditched plans to buy group video chat app Houseparty, over antitrust concerns

Aug 13, 2019
Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

WhatsApp

Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

Aug 13, 2019
Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Apple

Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Aug 07, 2019
WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

Aug 03, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

Aug 05, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019