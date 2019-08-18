tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, we learnt that Facebook is adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp, and will soon call them “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook”. For WhatsApp, this change seems to be coming very soon. The latest beta update reportedly adds the 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag to the app.

According to a report by MS Poweruser, the 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag is visible under Settings.

The news of Facebook including its name on WhatsApp and Instagram was first reported by The Information earlier this year, and Facebook confirmed it later. A Facebook spokesperson said, "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook."

A week ago, Facebook started adding its name to some screens on Instagram, one of the first links it has given users to its ownership of the popular platform.

The move comes as the world's largest social media company faces greater scrutiny from regulators around the world for more transparency over data privacy practices and how and with whom Facebook shares user information.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.

Instagram has become especially important in adding to Facebook's revenue as the app largely stayed out of its parent's privacy scandals, and it pulls in younger consumers at a much faster rate, attracting more advertisers.

