tech2 News Staff

Facebook is planning to show who’s the boss by adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. Although both the companies were acquired by the social media giant years ago, it didn’t exert influence over the branding, until now.

“Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook” will be the new names of these apps henceforth. The changes will be reflected soon on both the apps in the App Store and Play Store. It was reported by The Information first and Facebook confirmed it later. A Facebook spokesperson told, "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook."

The company has already started adding its name to some screens on Instagram this week, one of the first links it has given users to its ownership of the popular platform.

The move comes as the world's largest social media company faces greater scrutiny from regulators around the world for more transparency over data privacy practices and how and with whom Facebook shares user information.

While not immediately visible to users, "Instagram from Facebook" can be seen a few clicks away at the bottom of the settings page in the Instagram app on some iOS devices.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.

Instagram has become especially important in adding to Facebook's revenue as the app largely stayed out of its parent's privacy scandals, and it pulls in younger consumers at a much faster rate, attracting more advertisers.

With inputs from Reuters.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.