Saturday, August 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names

‘Instagram from Facebook’ and ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ don’t really have a ring to them.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2019 16:08:08 IST

Facebook is planning to show who’s the boss by adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. Although both the companies were acquired by the social media giant years ago, it didn’t exert influence over the branding, until now.

Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France. Reuters

“Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook” will be the new names of these apps henceforth. The changes will be reflected soon on both the apps in the App Store and Play Store. It was reported by The Information first and Facebook confirmed it later. A Facebook spokesperson told, "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook."

The company has already started adding its name to some screens on Instagram this week, one of the first links it has given users to its ownership of the popular platform.

The move comes as the world's largest social media company faces greater scrutiny from regulators around the world for more transparency over data privacy practices and how and with whom Facebook shares user information.

While not immediately visible to users, "Instagram from Facebook" can be seen a few clicks away at the bottom of the settings page in the Instagram app on some iOS devices.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.

Instagram has become especially important in adding to Facebook's revenue as the app largely stayed out of its parent's privacy scandals, and it pulls in younger consumers at a much faster rate, attracting more advertisers.

With inputs from Reuters.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Aug 02, 2019
Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram
Facebook's record $5 billion fine to the FTC does not mean that the company is in the clear

Facebook

Facebook's record $5 billion fine to the FTC does not mean that the company is in the clear

Jul 25, 2019
Facebook co-founder has reportedly been lobbying with US govt to break up the company

Facebook

Facebook co-founder has reportedly been lobbying with US govt to break up the company

Jul 26, 2019
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

Jul 22, 2019
How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Jul 25, 2019
WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

Jul 24, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019