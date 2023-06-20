FP Staff

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made an announcement on Tuesday regarding a new privacy feature called ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ for WhatsApp. The new feature aims to provide users more control over their incoming calls.

The feature serves to automatically filter out spam, scams, and unwanted calls from unknown individuals. In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control.”

After undergoing beta testing, the stable version of the feature is now accessible to Android and iOS smartphone users. By enabling the feature through the privacy settings menu, the WhatsApp application will automatically mute calls originating from unknown numbers.

To activate the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone. If not, update it via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

2. Open WhatsApp.

3. Go to settings.

4. Select privacy,

5. Choose calls.

6. Enable the “Silence Unknown Callers” option.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several other privacy-focused features, including Chat Lock for safeguarding sensitive conversations with a password.

