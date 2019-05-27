Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp reveals first look at Ads in its Status feature which will roll out in 2020

Ads on WhatsApp are expected to look almost identical to sponsored ads on Instagram stories.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 12:19:12 IST

Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, has officially stated that WhatsApp Status updates will begin revealing ads in 2020.

At an annual Facebook Marketing Summit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Facebook offered a first look at how its ads would look once implemented.

This revelation was confirmed on Twitter by Olivier Ponteville, the media head at a digital marketing agency based out of Brussels.

According to Ponteville, the advertisements will be shown between WhatsApp stories, just like Instagram stories. In the picture, Olivier explained that stories would be displayed entirely on the screen and a link will redirect users to the website.

The news of Facebook wanting to introduce ads in WhatsApp's status feature first arrived in October 2018. For those who're aware, WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos, and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours — identical to how Instagram stories work.

WABetaInfo, a reliable source for information on new additions to Beta versions of WhatsApp, had earlier stated that groundwork for the feature was spotted being laid back when Android Beta version 2.18.305 was being rolled out.

From what we know so far, the advertisements will be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Facebook's intentions to monetise WhatsApp had earlier forced the hugely popular messaging service's co-founders to leave the company.

One of WhatsApp's co-founders, Brian Acton, earlier mentioned in an interview that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service, undermining key elements of the messaging service's encryption technology. "Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy," Acton said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Status may show ads by 2020, will soon let you crosspost stories to Facebook

May 22, 2019
WhatsApp Status may show ads by 2020, will soon let you crosspost stories to Facebook
WhatsApp dark mode closer to launch, will also get 155 redesigned emojis: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp dark mode closer to launch, will also get 155 redesigned emojis: Report

May 17, 2019
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019
WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

May 17, 2019
WhatsApp tells govt officials that it acted quickly to curb impact of spyware: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tells govt officials that it acted quickly to curb impact of spyware: Report

May 22, 2019
WhatsApp's Tipline feature has received over 75,000 authentication requests: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Tipline feature has received over 75,000 authentication requests: Report

May 24, 2019

science

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Astronomy

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019