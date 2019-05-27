tech2 News Staff

Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, has officially stated that WhatsApp Status updates will begin revealing ads in 2020.

At an annual Facebook Marketing Summit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Facebook offered a first look at how its ads would look once implemented.

This revelation was confirmed on Twitter by Olivier Ponteville, the media head at a digital marketing agency based out of Brussels.

According to Ponteville, the advertisements will be shown between WhatsApp stories, just like Instagram stories. In the picture, Olivier explained that stories would be displayed entirely on the screen and a link will redirect users to the website.

WhatsApp will bring Stories Ads in its status product in 2020. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/OI3TWMmfKj — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

The news of Facebook wanting to introduce ads in WhatsApp's status feature first arrived in October 2018. For those who're aware, WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos, and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours — identical to how Instagram stories work.

WABetaInfo, a reliable source for information on new additions to Beta versions of WhatsApp, had earlier stated that groundwork for the feature was spotted being laid back when Android Beta version 2.18.305 was being rolled out.

Coming Soon to @WhatsApp... - WhatsApp Status (Stories) to get Ads in 2020 - WhatsApp for Businesses to get richer messaging format options - WhatsApp product catalog to be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog h/t + 📸 @Olivier_Ptv

at #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/Z5LsbADNbP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 21, 2019

From what we know so far, the advertisements will be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Facebook's intentions to monetise WhatsApp had earlier forced the hugely popular messaging service's co-founders to leave the company.

One of WhatsApp's co-founders, Brian Acton, earlier mentioned in an interview that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service, undermining key elements of the messaging service's encryption technology. "Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy," Acton said.

