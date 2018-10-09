Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 08:57 IST

WhatsApp users on Android to start seeing ads on their status section soon

WhatsApp was earlier expected to show ads in its status feature starting 2019.

It has been roughly ten days since we began fearing WhatsApp's plan of introducing ads to its iOS app and before we know it, it appears that WhatsApp beta for Android has already seen the introduction of ads in the status section.

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

A close watcher of everything WhatsApp, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is implementing ads for the Status feature in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.305. The feature is disabled for the time being and may not be visible to viewers but it is definitely there for future roll-out.

It seems to have taken Facebook four years too long to make money out of its acquisition of WhatsApp, but it is finally here. Knowing how many people use the app, Facebook's business is likely to boom very soon.

Implementation of ads questions privacy. WhatsApp says it cannot access your data because of a promised end-to-end encryption for all users. However, by simple logic, playing ads will require WhatsApp to access that data so that ads can be targeted. Ads cannot be practically relevant without any consumer data.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal from August, WhatsApp was expected to show ads in its status feature starting 2019. While that might still be true, the fear of Facebook calling the shots here is certainly a proposition which may force many to switch away from WhatsApp. As noted in the report, the ads will be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and will "help familiarise users with business" on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is yet to come out and mention anything publicly but with the number of reports beginning to gush in lately, things don't look too sunny for those hoping to continue messaging on WhatsApp for its end-to-end encryption.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

WhatsApp Ads

WhatsApp may show ads soon, but what about end-to-end encryption?

Sep 30, 2018

Facebook

Facebook confirms that advertisers were privy to the phone number of its users

Sep 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook India's new MD Ajit Mohan might end up focussing more on regulatory challenges than market power

Sep 25, 2018

Facebook Portal

Facebook unveils Portal: Spy tool or next-gen communications platform?

Oct 08, 2018

Telegram

Telegram confirms IP address leak issue fixed in its latest v1.4.0 desktop update

Oct 04, 2018

Unlawful Spying

UK's MI5 just admitted to unlawful spying on citizens and their whereabouts

Sep 26, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

UN's IPCC report predicts massive heatwaves, loss to lives from rising temperatures

Oct 08, 2018

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018