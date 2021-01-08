Friday, January 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp privacy policy update: Concerned about privacy, users look at alternative apps like Signal, Telegram

Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk has also been urging people into "Use Signal".


tech2 News StaffJan 08, 2021 13:35:35 IST

Earlier this week, WhatsApp started rolling out in-app notifications to Android and iOS users revealing an update in its Terms of Service and privacy policy. The notification informed users of an update in the way user data is handled by the platform, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage, and the company partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Product. It further alerted users that they need to agree to the new terms and policy by 8 February 2021 in order to continue using the application.

WhatsApp privacy policy update: Concerned about privacy, users look at alternative apps like Signal, Telegram

Representational image. Reuters

Since the update, there has been a lot of conversation on the internet about WhatsApp sharing user information with Facebook. Many users on Twitter have been coaxing one another into getting off WhatsApp and making a shift to other encrypted messenger like Signal and Telegram. Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk is another person who joined in the conversation asking people to leave WhatsApp. Late last night, he posted on Twitter, "Use Signal".

Unlike, WhatsApp, messengers like Signal and Telegram do not share users data. The new iOS 14 privacy feature even make it easy for users to find out how apps share their data.

TechCrunch editor Mike Butcher recently tweeted about how Signal and Telegram are now better alternatives if you are concerned about your privacy.

The screenshots in the tweet compare how the different apps utilise user data. Of the four, the two Facebook platforms – WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – share purchases, location, contacts, identifiers, financial information and others from users. Signal and Telegram, on the other hand use no data linked to users.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service, privacy policy, asks users to accept by 8 February

Jan 06, 2021
WhatsApp updates Terms of Service, privacy policy, asks users to accept by 8 February
WhatsApp's multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

Jan 07, 2021
WhatsApp users made over 1.4 billion voice, video calls on New Year’s Eve 2021

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users made over 1.4 billion voice, video calls on New Year’s Eve 2021

Jan 05, 2021
WhatsApp to stop working on HTC Desire, Galaxy S2 and more from 1 January 2021

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to stop working on HTC Desire, Galaxy S2 and more from 1 January 2021

Dec 30, 2020
Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp service to check balance, mini statement; all you need to know

NewsTracker

Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp service to check balance, mini statement; all you need to know

Jan 05, 2021
Merry Christmas 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Christmas 2020

Merry Christmas 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Dec 25, 2020

science

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Biotic Annihilation

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Jan 07, 2021
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021