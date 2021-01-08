tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, WhatsApp started rolling out in-app notifications to Android and iOS users revealing an update in its Terms of Service and privacy policy. The notification informed users of an update in the way user data is handled by the platform, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage, and the company partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Product. It further alerted users that they need to agree to the new terms and policy by 8 February 2021 in order to continue using the application.

Since the update, there has been a lot of conversation on the internet about WhatsApp sharing user information with Facebook. Many users on Twitter have been coaxing one another into getting off WhatsApp and making a shift to other encrypted messenger like Signal and Telegram. Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk is another person who joined in the conversation asking people to leave WhatsApp. Late last night, he posted on Twitter, "Use Signal".

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

After new update of whatsapp privacy policies. #Telegram pic.twitter.com/70i7DDCzzR — Afzal Ahmed | Digital Marketer (@DigitalAfzal) January 7, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg after changing whats app privacy policy . privacy is an illusion in digital world pic.twitter.com/3Cj60u4nfd — Daman (@askdaman) January 6, 2021

New WhatsApp privacy policy: all data will be shared with FB. This is a reminder that @signalapp is free and they collect next to nothing pic.twitter.com/XpE5nkCNL8 — Michael Weissbacher (@mweissbacher) January 7, 2021

#WhatsApp New privacy policy changes help them to collect " messaging, calling, Status, groups (including group name, group picture, group description), payments or business features; profile photo, "about" information, your last seen" . pic.twitter.com/CYiyvNm0lU — Selvadurai Muthupachaiyappan (@selvaduraimuthu) January 5, 2021

Unlike, WhatsApp, messengers like Signal and Telegram do not share users data. The new iOS 14 privacy feature even make it easy for users to find out how apps share their data.

TechCrunch editor Mike Butcher recently tweeted about how Signal and Telegram are now better alternatives if you are concerned about your privacy.

Signal and Telegram are now better alternatives if you are concerned about your privacy. Here’s what a Facebook wants out of you on WhatsApp and it’s own site: pic.twitter.com/uBN5g9ufgx — Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) January 7, 2021

The screenshots in the tweet compare how the different apps utilise user data. Of the four, the two Facebook platforms – WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – share purchases, location, contacts, identifiers, financial information and others from users. Signal and Telegram, on the other hand use no data linked to users.