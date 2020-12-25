Friday, December 25, 2020Back to
Apple starts rolling out privacy feature on iOS 14 that will notify users if apps are tracking their location

Once this feature rolls out, each app will have to explicitly ask users permission to track their activities.


tech2 News StaffDec 25, 2020 15:22:39 IST

Apple has introduced a new privacy feature to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that will inform users if any apps are tracking their activities. This prompt has already started appearing for a few users in the first beta of iOS 14.4, according to a report by MacRumours. Reportedly, each app will have to explicitly ask the user if it can track their activities beyond the use of the concerned app. The report shares a screenshot where an NBA app requested to track the user's activity.

Apple starts rolling out privacy feature on iOS 14 that will notify users if apps are tracking their location

iOS 14. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

As per another report by 9to5Mac, once this privacy feature is rolled out for users, they can visit Settings > Privacy to see which apps are tracking their activities and revoke their permission if they want. Starting next year, users will also see a pop-up notification asking for tracking activities when they open the app after the rollout of the feature. Here the app can elaborate that what will they use the data for so that the user is well-informed.

Image:MacRumours

Image: MacRumours

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted confirming the new privacy feature. The tweet revealed a screenshot where Facebook asked for permission for tracking activities.

