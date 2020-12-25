tech2 News StaffDec 25, 2020 15:22:39 IST
Apple has introduced a new privacy feature to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that will inform users if any apps are tracking their activities. This prompt has already started appearing for a few users in the first beta of iOS 14.4, according to a report by MacRumours. Reportedly, each app will have to explicitly ask the user if it can track their activities beyond the use of the concerned app. The report shares a screenshot where an NBA app requested to track the user's activity.
As per another report by 9to5Mac, once this privacy feature is rolled out for users, they can visit Settings > Privacy to see which apps are tracking their activities and revoke their permission if they want. Starting next year, users will also see a pop-up notification asking for tracking activities when they open the app after the rollout of the feature. Here the app can elaborate that what will they use the data for so that the user is well-informed.
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted confirming the new privacy feature. The tweet revealed a screenshot where Facebook asked for permission for tracking activities.
We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first. pic.twitter.com/UnnAONZ61I
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2020
