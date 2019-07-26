tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has crossed more than 400 million monthly active users in India. The stats were revealed by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi.

According to a report by TechCrunch, a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed that the instant messaging service had indeed reached the 400 million MAU milestone in the country. Back in 2017, the Facebook-owned platform had revealed that it had reached 200 million users in India. At the event, Kant also added that the service will reach more a billion users in the next three years.

We aren’t sure whether that could turn out to be true since a study by Cisco says that there will be 800 million smartphone users by 2022. According to CounterPoint research, India currently has around 450 million smartphone users and it could reach 700 million by 2022.

WhatsApp is also planning to publicly launch its payment service WhatsApp Pay in the country. Currently, not everyone has access to the feature within the existing app.

