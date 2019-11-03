tech2 News Staff

Currently, WhatsApp allows its users the ability to watch videos from Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram without needing to leave the app. However, if the video is from any other platform, the user is directed to the respective apps (if you have it installed on your device) or a web browser. But, this is set to change for videos from Netflix.

This was recently reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, who found that the latest iOS beta allows streaming Netflix trailers directly in the app.

Basically, when the feature is rolled out, sharing a trailer of a show or movie on Netflix to an iOS user on WhatsApp will show a large thumbnail with a 'play' icon, that will play the video within the app in a picture-in-picture format. You will not actually have to head to the Netflix app to watch the video. Similar to how YouTube videos play on WhatsApp currently.

The blog mentions that the feature is currently be only tested on the iOS version of the app and that the same ability isn't being explored for other video streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

The bigger news around WhatsApp at the moment, however, is it being infected by Israeli Pegasus spyware, which affected about 1,400 civil rights activists, lawyers, and journalists across the world, of which close to 20 were Indian. WhatsApp found Israel's cyber-surveillance firm NSO Group behind this and has filed a lawsuit against them last week.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.