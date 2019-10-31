Israeli Pegasus snooping case: The full list of activists who have confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp over surveillance concerns

A massive debate on security and privacy in the cyber world has erupted after popular social messaging platform WhatsApp revealed that journalists and human rights activists around the world, including India, had in May 2019 possibly been put under surveillance by Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’.

After a WhatsApp spokesperson told The Indian Express it was aware of those targeted and had reached out to them, Firstpost initially located three such individuals: Nagpur-based lawyer-activist Nihalsingh Rathod, Pune-based cultural activist Rupali Jadhav and Gadchiroli-based lawyer and human rights activist Jagdish Meshram.

Here is a list of the people who have confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp regarding a possible breach in security so far:

Name Profession Anand Teltumbde Professor, writer and intellectual, Goa Bela Bhatia Human rights activist, Chhattisgarh Rupali Jadhav Cultural activist, Kabir Kala Manch, Pune Nihalsingh Rathod Lawyer, Human Rights Law Network, Nagpur (Surendra Gadling's Junior) Shalini Gera Lawyer, Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group, Chhattisgarh Shubranshu Choudhary Activist, Chhattisgarh Degree Prasad Chouhan Lawyer and cultural activist, Chhattisgarh Jagdish Meshram Lawyer, Gadchiroli Minal Gadling - Ashish Gupta Activist, Peoples Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), Delhi Ankit Grewal Lawyer, Chandigarh Seema Azad Founder of bi-monthly magazine Dastak and PUCL activist, Allahabad Saroj Giri Associate professor at Delhi University, New Delhi Vivek Sundara Social activist, Mumbai Ajmal Khan Research scholar, New Delhi (previously PHD Scholar at TISS Mumbai) Rajeeev Sharma Political analyst, New Delhi Sidhant Sibal Journalist, WION, New Delhi Santosh Bhartiya Editor-in-chief of Chauthi Duniya, a Hindi Sunday newspaper, New Delhi Alok Shukhla Convenor, Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, Raipur

Of the 1,400-odd activists targeted worldwide, at least 19 are Indian activists, lawyers, and journalists. Of these, a majority are associated with the nine activists arrested in connection with Elgaar Parishad event on 31 December, 2017, (popularly called the ‘Bhima Koregaon case’ after the place where the riots took place).

Nine activists — Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves — were arrested in two separate groups in June and August last year, for allegedly inciting riots and having Maoist links.

