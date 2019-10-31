Associate Partner

Israeli Pegasus snooping case: The full list of activists who have confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp over surveillance concerns

India Greeshma Kuthar and Natasha Trivedi Oct 31, 2019 22:15:23 IST

  • Here is a list of the people who have confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp regarding a possible breach in security

  • Of the 1,400-odd activists targeted worldwide, at least 19 are Indian activists, lawyers, and journalists

  • Of these, a majority are associated with the nine activists arrested in connection with Elgaar Parishad event

A massive debate on security and privacy in the cyber world has erupted after popular social messaging platform WhatsApp revealed that journalists and human rights activists around the world, including India, had in May 2019 possibly been put under surveillance by Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’.

After a WhatsApp spokesperson told The Indian Express it was aware of those targeted and had reached out to them, Firstpost initially located three such individuals: Nagpur-based lawyer-activist Nihalsingh Rathod, Pune-based cultural activist Rupali Jadhav and Gadchiroli-based lawyer and human rights activist Jagdish Meshram.

Here is a list of the people who have confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp regarding a possible breach in security so far:

Name Profession
Anand Teltumbde Professor, writer and intellectual, Goa
Bela Bhatia Human rights activist, Chhattisgarh
Rupali Jadhav Cultural activist, Kabir Kala Manch, Pune
Nihalsingh Rathod Lawyer, Human Rights Law Network, Nagpur (Surendra Gadling's Junior)
Shalini Gera Lawyer, Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group, Chhattisgarh
Shubranshu Choudhary Activist, Chhattisgarh
Degree Prasad Chouhan Lawyer and cultural activist, Chhattisgarh
Jagdish Meshram Lawyer, Gadchiroli
Minal Gadling  -
Ashish Gupta Activist, Peoples Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), Delhi
Ankit Grewal Lawyer, Chandigarh
Seema Azad Founder of bi-monthly magazine Dastak and PUCL activist, Allahabad
Saroj Giri Associate professor at Delhi University, New Delhi
Vivek Sundara Social activist, Mumbai
Ajmal Khan Research scholar, New Delhi (previously PHD Scholar at TISS Mumbai)
Rajeeev Sharma Political analyst, New Delhi
Sidhant Sibal Journalist, WION, New Delhi
Santosh Bhartiya Editor-in-chief of Chauthi Duniya, a Hindi Sunday newspaper, New Delhi
Alok Shukhla Convenor, Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, Raipur

 

Of the 1,400-odd activists targeted worldwide, at least 19 are Indian activists, lawyers, and journalists. Of these, a majority are associated with the nine activists arrested in connection with Elgaar Parishad event on 31 December, 2017, (popularly called the ‘Bhima Koregaon case’ after the place where the riots took place).

Nine activists — Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves — were arrested in two separate groups in June and August last year, for allegedly inciting riots and having Maoist links.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 22:15:23 IST

