WhatsApp new feature: Users can now send video messages, here's how

FP StaffJun 14, 2023 18:14:11 IST

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in their latest beta updates, known as video messages. This feature is available to both iOS and Android users, enabling them to share brief videos lasting up to 60 seconds with fellow users.

An important aspect highlighted by WABetaInfo is that these video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor any external party can access them.

Currently, the feature is limited to a select group of beta testers, but it will gradually be rolled out to more users in the following weeks. However, users can only exchange video messages with other beta users who have updated their app versions.

To determine if their application includes the new feature, users can tap on the microphone button in the chat bar. If the button transforms into a video camera icon, they can begin sending short video messages. When sending or receiving such messages, users need to enlarge them to listen to the accompanying audio.

While direct forwarding of video messages within the app is not possible, WhatsApp clarified that users can still save them through screen recording since they are not sent using the view once mode.

According to WhatsApp, when users receive a video message, they will be able to ascertain that it was recently recorded, thus enhancing its authenticity.

For this new feature, the compatible updates are WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4. Users can download the latest beta versions through the TestFlight app for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.

With inputs from agencies

