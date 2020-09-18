FP Trending

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an easier and more secure way of logging into the WhatsApp web. If the under development feature rolls out, users will be able to open their WhatsApp accounts on a PC with just a fingerprint.

Spotted by frequent WhatsApp leaker WAbetaInfo, beta version of the Android 2.20.200.10 update submitted through the Google Play Beta Program shows that the tech giant is working on the fingerprint feature.

A fingerprint login system has been seen in the app’s latest beta build that will most likely supersede the current ‘scan the QR code’ method. Now when anyone wishes to open the web version of the app, they need to open WhatsApp on their phones and scan a code shown on the desktop or laptop. However, this can be used by anyone with access to your phone. So the new feature will add security to the usage of WhatsApp.

If the development rolls through, you would have to take out your smartphone and give your fingerprint to ensure that it is indeed you who wishes to open the WhatsApp web. As the portal mentions, the feature is in the development stage and may or may not make the cut to the next software update.

This feature will work similarly to the QA code interface that the messaging app currently uses to authenticate new desktop sessions. Along with this, the latest beta brought forth a few much-needed bug fixes as well.

Earlier, whenever a user updated their app, all the recently used emoji would get reset from the designated section. But with the 2.20.200.10 update, this issue has been fixed.

Apart from the fingerprint scanning feature, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for a long time. First spotted in November last year, the feature can let users log into their WhatsApp accounts from four different devices at the same time. However, the beta version does not reveal if the update is going to be cross-platform.