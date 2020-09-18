Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp might soon rollout fingerprint unlock support for the web app: Report

The feature is reportedly in the development stage and may or may not make the cut to the next software update.


FP TrendingSep 18, 2020 11:43:42 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an easier and more secure way of logging into the WhatsApp web. If the under development feature rolls out, users will be able to open their WhatsApp accounts on a PC with just a fingerprint.

Spotted by frequent WhatsApp leaker WAbetaInfo, beta version of the Android 2.20.200.10 update submitted through the Google Play Beta Program shows that the tech giant is working on the fingerprint feature.

WhatsApp might soon rollout fingerprint unlock support for the web app: Report

Image: Reuters

A fingerprint login system has been seen in the app’s latest beta build that will most likely supersede the current ‘scan the QR code’ method. Now when anyone wishes to open the web version of the app, they need to open WhatsApp on their phones and scan a code shown on the desktop or laptop. However, this can be used by anyone with access to your phone. So the new feature will add security to the usage of WhatsApp.

If the development rolls through, you would have to take out your smartphone and give your fingerprint to ensure that it is indeed you who wishes to open the WhatsApp web. As the portal mentions, the feature is in the development stage and may or may not make the cut to the next software update.

This feature will work similarly to the QA code interface that the messaging app currently uses to authenticate new desktop sessions. Along with this, the latest beta brought forth a few much-needed bug fixes as well.

Earlier, whenever a user updated their app, all the recently used emoji would get reset from the designated section. But with the 2.20.200.10 update, this issue has been fixed.

Apart from the fingerprint scanning feature, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for a long time. First spotted in November last year, the feature can let users log into their WhatsApp accounts from four different devices at the same time. However, the beta version does not reveal if the update is going to be cross-platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo

Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back

Sep 07, 2020
Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back
Huawei launches Android software EMUI 11 with always-on display, live icons and more features

Huawei

Huawei launches Android software EMUI 11 with always-on display, live icons and more features

Sep 11, 2020
WhatsApp might soon bring a vacation mode that will auto-archive personal and group chats

WhatsApp

WhatsApp might soon bring a vacation mode that will auto-archive personal and group chats

Sep 04, 2020
Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Ancient Earth

Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Sep 08, 2020
Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Google

Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Sep 09, 2020
Steroids, blood thinners used to avoid intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

covid-19 treatment

Steroids, blood thinners used to avoid intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

Sep 09, 2020

science

New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Dark Matter

New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Sep 18, 2020
As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

The Sun

As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

Sep 17, 2020
Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020
Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020