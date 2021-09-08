tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp might soon allow its users, starting with Samsung users, to hide their "Last seen", "Profile picture" and "Status" from specific contacts, reports WABetaInfo. As of now, users have three options to choose from: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Right now, you can either hide these details from all your contacts or no one at all. The said feature will allow them to hide these details from specific contacts.

Users will be able to see a "My contacts except" option that will let you hide your "last seen", " display picture" and "about". Currently, this option is available for "Status". As per the report, this option will be available for both Android and iOS users. It is still in a testing phase and a rollout date is not confirmed yet.

Additionally, WhatsApp has released versions of the operating systems that will no longer support the messaging platform starting 1 November 2021. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. If you own a handset that runs on these OS, you will have to update the operating systems to newer ones if available or change the handset to continue using WhatsApp.