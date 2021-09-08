Wednesday, September 08, 2021Back to
WhatsApp might soon let users hide ‘Last Seen’, 'Display Picture' and more from specific contacts

The 'My Contacts except' option will be available for both WhatsApp Android and iOS users.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2021 13:51:56 IST

WhatsApp might soon allow its users, starting with Samsung users, to hide their "Last seen", "Profile picture" and "Status" from specific contacts, reports WABetaInfoAs of now, users have three options to choose from: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Right now, you can either hide these details from all your contacts or no one at all. The said feature will allow them to hide these details from specific contacts.

The "My Contacts except" option will be available for both Android and iOS users.

Users will be able to see a "My contacts except" option that will let you hide your "last seen", " display picture" and "about". Currently, this option is available for "Status". As per the report, this option will be available for both Android and iOS users. It is still in a testing phase and a rollout date is not confirmed yet.

Additionally, WhatsApp has released versions of the operating systems that will no longer support the messaging platform starting 1 November 2021. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. If you own a handset that runs on these OS, you will have to update the operating systems to newer ones if available or change the handset to continue using WhatsApp.

