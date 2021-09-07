Tuesday, September 07, 2021Back to
WhatsApp will drop support for Android 4.0.3, iOS 9, KaiOS 2.5.0 from 1 November 2021

Users need to have a smartphone/feature phone running on OS 4.1 and up, iOS 10 and up or selected phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 and above.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2021 17:56:06 IST

WhatsApp has released versions of the operating systems that will no longer support the messaging platform starting 1 November 2021. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. If you own a handset that runs on these OS, you will have to update the operating systems to newer ones if available or change the handset to continue using WhatsApp.

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration

For users switching handsets, WhatsApp reveals that they can't transfer old chats from one platform to another, but they can export old chats by attaching them to the email.

From November, users need to have a smartphone/feature phone running on OS 4.1 and up,
iOS 10 and up or selected phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 to use the platform.

To recall, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature that will allow users to react to messages in chat, just like Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and more. The reaction emojis will be placed just below the text. It is expected to be available for both individual and group chats.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


