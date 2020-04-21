Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
WhatsApp may soon increase group call limit, to let you call up to 7 participants

Currently, WhatsApp only allow four or fewer participants to be on a group video call at once.


tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2020 10:07:19 IST

Catching up with friends, family and co-ordinating with colleagues via video calls is the new normal as the world has been forced inside their homes due to Coronavirus. Video calling platforms are also offering new features and frequent updates to cater to the sudden focus of millions of users. WhatsApp is one of the many apps that is currently being used for placing video calls.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a feature that makes it easier for users to place video calls with four or fewer users in a group – by just tapping on the video call icon. Earlier, users had to choose each participant they wanted to add in a group video call.

Representational Image.

However, WhatsApp still only allows four or fewer people to join a video call at once. But, looks like that irksome limit is set to change.

WABetaInfo report reveals that since the beginning of April, WhatsApp has been testing to increase the limit on participants for a video call. A screenshot shared in the blog shows an option of adding up to seven participants in a video call. This means, you plus seven participants, which means eight people could be on video call at once.

WhatsApp may soon allow eight participants in a group video call at once. Image: WABetaInfo

The feature isn't available yet but it is expected to rollout to both Android and iOS users by end of this month. For users to place a group call with eight participants at once, all users will need to be on the latest version of the app.

