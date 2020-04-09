tech2 News Staff

During lockdown, unable to hang out with friends and family, most people are now relying on video calling to keep in touch! Among many others, WhatsApp is a popular platform used for the same.

Keeping that in mind, WhatsApp has rolled out an update to 'make group video chats easier'. While by that, we were hoping that the platform would increase its restriction of up to four people for video calls, instead, WhatsApp has made a more modest tweak in feature.

As per a tweet by WhatsApp, users will now be able to place a group video call just by tapping on one video calling icon in the group chatbox. But the thing is, this option will only be available in groups that have 4 or fewer members in it.

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

Previously, you could tap on the video call option but then you had to manually choose between the members of the group whom you want to video call with. This step has been omitted here and now you can directly place the call.

WhatsApp is also actively working towards removing fake news on the platforms. Rumour has it that soon you will be able to identify the credibility of a message by searching it on Google directly. This feature is expected to be called "search message".

WhatsApp has also decreased the limit of forwarding messages to one chat at a time in order to check the propagation of fake messages. The forward message limit was earlier set at five.

