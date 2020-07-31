Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
WhatsApp may soon allow users to mute unnecessary group chat notifications forever

As of now, users can mute notifications of a WhatsApp group for a period of '8 hours', '1 week' and '1 year'.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 17:22:06 IST

The option of muting a group or contact permanently on WhatsApp messenger might be available to users soon. Digging into the latest update of WhatsApp beta, WABetainfo.com has found the probable feature.

In the present scenario, users can mute notifications of a WhatsApp group for a period of '8 hours', '1 week' and '1 year'. But if someone is part of a group just for the sake of it and would not like the constant spamming of messages, muting it for 1 year might not do the trick. If the new update rolls through, you would be able to say goodbye to a lot of unnecessary notifications.

WhatsApp may soon allow users to mute unnecessary group chat notifications forever

Representational Image.

According to the screenshot uploaded by the website, it can be seen that WhatsApp is likely to offer the option to mute notifications forever in the near future. This option will replace the present '1 year' choice. The other mute alternatives for a period of '8 hours' and '1 week' will still be available.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

It was after WhatsApp submitted the new update 2.20.197.3 via the Google Play Beta Program that WABetainfo.com found the "Mute Always" option. According to the site, the feature is currently under development and there is a chance that the firm will release this feature in the upcoming update.

The tweak comes just a few days after it was uncovered that WhatsApp was bringing in multiple device support soon. With this, users will be able to link devices and use WhatsApp on multiple phones or computers. However, there is no information about the update working on cross platforms - so that a person with an Android phone can open WhatsApp on a MacBook.

There is no exact timeline specified for the launch of either of these features as of yet.

