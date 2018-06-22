A new update is out on the WhatsApp Android beta app is out. This includes group video call and group voice calling features. These features have been highly anticipated, and users will have to update the app to version 2.18.189 to access the group video call feature, whereas the group voice call is available with version 2.18.192.

According to a response on a tweet by WABetaInfo, the features will also reach Windows phone users soon.

Here’s a step by step guide on how you can make a voice or a video call.

Make a video or an audio call to a single participant, and then click on ‘Add Participant’ at the top right corner.

This will take you to your contact list and then you can select your participants who you want on the group call.

Upon adding the participant to the group video call, all the participants, the new one and those that are already on call will be notified by WhatsApp.

The app allows adding only one person at a time. Once all the contacts are added, the screen splits up into four, one everybody’s device and everyone can see each other. Note that at a point, only four people can be on the group video call.

Same goes for the audio calls. People can be added to the audio or video calls only by the first caller or the host, who started a conversation.

The messaging service app is also reportedly working with Microsoft to deliver a proper desktop app.

On 1 June, WhatsApp came out with its new update called the 'Predicted Upload' feature, which helps the users to quickly and efficiently share images. In addition to this, WhatsApp brought a new feature that allows users to talk to a person on the app without adding their number to the contact list.