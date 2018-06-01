WhatsApp has come out with its new update called the 'Predicted Upload' feature. This helps the users to quickly and efficiently share images.

According to the report in WABetaInfo, through this feature, WhatsApp will be able to predict when a photo is going to be sent on a chat. The main purpose of this feature is to upload the photo to the server in advance.

So when you have finished selecting the photos you wish to send from your camera roll, and press 'Done', WhatsApp redirects you to the 'Edit Photo' section and during this process in the background, WhatsApp has already sent the images to the server.

After hitting the 'Send' button without making any changes to the photo and confirming that you want to send the selected photos to the recipient, you'll see that the photo has already been delivered with a grey tick.

The icon of the ticking clock will appear for less than a second or won't appear on the screen as the photo has already been delivered to the server.

You will need to update your WhatsApp version to 2.18.61 on iOS in order to enjoy the newly launched feature. Android users still have to wait for a while as WhatsApp hasn't been able to update the feature in the 2.18.156 stable version, but there have been some lucky users for whom this update has started working. WhatsApp is still testing the feature for the Windows Phone OS.

The new feature might also work on Android Beta versions, in which the application can be downloaded from the Google Play Beta Program.

To check whether the feature has been enabled on your phone, users can select an image in WhatsApp, wait for a couple of seconds in the 'Edit Image' section and tap the 'Send' button. Then check whether the image has been uploaded on the server.

The feature is only compatible while sending photos and not for videos or GIF's. The feature also doesn't raise any privacy issues as the photos sent on the server have end-to-end encryption. Also, the feature doesn't work on WhatsApp Web and for the photos that have been edited in the 'Edit Image' section.

Recently WhatsApp also allowed re-downloading of deleted media on the Android platform.