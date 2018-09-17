Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 September, 2018 13:58 IST

WhatsApp is working on Swipe to Reply for Android devices and Dark mode

The Swipe to Reply feature is already available on iOS and is expected to come on Android soon.

WhatsApp is currently working on two features swipe to reply and a new dark mode. It is yet to be made available on the beta version but a select number of users on the beta build may begin to see the feature.

This was first reported by the WaBetaInfo, which is a reliable source for all the updates that have arrived on WhatsApp or its beta version.

WhatsApp.

WhatsApp.

The first update — Swipe to Reply is currently available on iOS and is expected to come on Android. 'Swipe to Reply' is a simple feature which will allow users to swipe messages right to reply followed by a reply action. This a faster method to reply as compared to Android's current method where users have to long press on a message for the reply action to appear. WhatsApp is currently working on it to make it available on Android as well. It is not known if it will be an additional feature along with the long press action or will it replace it.

Second is the Dark Mode update. We have been seeing this feature being introduced on other platforms such as Twitter and YouTube and the mode on WhatsApp isn't any different. (Anyone remembers WhatsApp Plus?)

For those who are unaware, Dark Mode is basically is a mode which turns the platform grey. This is useful if you are using any of these platforms in the dark to avoid any kind of strain on the eyes.

WhatsApp is now focussing on bringing this mode to the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp has brought another update to its beta version from iOS where if you are in a Group, where you can see only the first ten members of the group and for the rest you only see the numbers of members in the group.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

YouTube Dark Mode

YouTube Dark Mode for Android finally starts rolling out for all users

Sep 06, 2018

YouTube TV

YouTube TV now allows users to pause their membership for up to six months

Sep 07, 2018

YouTube

YouTube rolls out new settings in Kids app to showcase popular music, videos

Sep 16, 2018

YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals to release in India, A R Rahman’s ARRived to be the first show

Sep 10, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new feature empowers group admins to decide who can send messages

Sep 13, 2018

Google

Google at 20: Can you imagine India's internet revolution without Google in it?

Sep 08, 2018

science

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

India's PSLV rocket successfully puts into orbit two UK satellites NovaSAR, S1-4

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch three satellites to provide high-speed bandwidth in rural areas

Sep 17, 2018

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018