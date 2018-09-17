WhatsApp is currently working on two features— swipe to reply and a new dark mode. It is yet to be made available on the beta version but a select number of users on the beta build may begin to see the feature.

This was first reported by the WaBetaInfo, which is a reliable source for all the updates that have arrived on WhatsApp or its beta version.

The first update — Swipe to Reply is currently available on iOS and is expected to come on Android. 'Swipe to Reply' is a simple feature which will allow users to swipe messages right to reply followed by a reply action. This a faster method to reply as compared to Android's current method where users have to long press on a message for the reply action to appear. WhatsApp is currently working on it to make it available on Android as well. It is not known if it will be an additional feature along with the long press action or will it replace it.

Second is the Dark Mode update. We have been seeing this feature being introduced on other platforms such as Twitter and YouTube and the mode on WhatsApp isn't any different. (Anyone remembers WhatsApp Plus?)

For those who are unaware, Dark Mode is basically is a mode which turns the platform grey. This is useful if you are using any of these platforms in the dark to avoid any kind of strain on the eyes.

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍

There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018

WhatsApp is now focussing on bringing this mode to the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp has brought another update to its beta version from iOS where if you are in a Group, where you can see only the first ten members of the group and for the rest you only see the numbers of members in the group.