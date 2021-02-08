FP Trending

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is working on a new feature called "mention badge” for group chats. As of now, the latest version is available in its beta app. According to the WABetaInfo report, the WhatsApp feature is available for Android 2.21.3.13 beta. The feature is not visible to users as of now, as the messaging platform is still working on the feature that is expected to roll out sometime in the future. The feature will be useful during group chats and if rolled out, the new mention badge could be used to tag people in a group. For now, only a few beta testers can access it.

Other than this, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new sticker pack called Taters n tots, which is available for Android users.

The company, in the last few months, released a lot of new features. One of the features was the face and fingerprint unlock while linking the device. For linking the WhatsApp Web to the account, users will be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock, before scanning a QR code from the smartphone.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021



According to the company, this feature will prohibit illegal logins to your WhatsApp account on the web. Once the feature is activated, your colleague or friends will not be able to link their devices to your WhatsApp account without consent and if someone tries to log in without permission on the web version of the messaging app, a notice will be sent on the smartphone, wherein the user can unlink the device from the phone at any time without having to be physically present in front of the desktop.