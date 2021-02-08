Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is working on a 'mention badge' feature for group chats: Report

The feature will be useful during group chats and if rolled out, the new mention badge could be used to tag people in a group.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 14:13:27 IST

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is working on a new feature called "mention badge” for group chats. As of now, the latest version is available in its beta app. According to the WABetaInfo report, the WhatsApp feature is available for Android 2.21.3.13 beta. The feature is not visible to users as of now, as the messaging platform is still working on the feature that is expected to roll out sometime in the future. The feature will be useful during group chats and if rolled out, the new mention badge could be used to tag people in a group. For now, only a few beta testers can access it.

WhatsApp is working on a mention badge feature for group chats: Report

For linking the WhatsApp Web to the account, users will be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock, before scanning a QR code from the smartphone.

Other than this, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new sticker pack called Taters n tots, which is available for Android users.

WhatsApp sticker. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp sticker. Image: WABetaInfo

The company, in the last few months, released a lot of new features. One of the features was the face and fingerprint unlock while linking the device. For linking the WhatsApp Web to the account, users will be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock, before scanning a QR code from the smartphone.


According to the company, this feature will prohibit illegal logins to your WhatsApp account on the web. Once the feature is activated, your colleague or friends will not be able to link their devices to your WhatsApp account without consent and if someone tries to log in without permission on the web version of the messaging app, a notice will be sent on the smartphone, wherein the user can unlink the device from the phone at any time without having to be physically present in front of the desktop.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app

Jan 28, 2021
WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app
WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

Jan 25, 2021
Fake WhatsApp iOS app linked to an Italian surveillance company was being used to target specific users: Report

WhatsApp

Fake WhatsApp iOS app linked to an Italian surveillance company was being used to target specific users: Report

Feb 05, 2021
Majority of Whatsapp users said they will not use payment features, business chat if app shares info with Facebook, third parties: Survey

WhatsApp

Majority of Whatsapp users said they will not use payment features, business chat if app shares info with Facebook, third parties: Survey

Jan 29, 2021
Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

Telegram

Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

Feb 08, 2021
Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

NewsTracker

Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

Feb 02, 2021

science

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021