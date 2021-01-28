Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app

WhatsApp has added an additional layer of security for linking an account to the desktop app.


tech2 News StaffJan 28, 2021 15:30:34 IST

Until now, WhatsApp allowed users to use the messenger app on their computer via WhatsApp Web by just scanning a QR code. However, starting today, WhatsApp says it is rolling out an additional layer of security in the linking process. Now, users will be asked for a facial recognition or fingerprint scanning before they are shown a QR code for using WhatsApp Web. "This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate (when we have those again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you. This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app

WhatsApp adds new security feature

How to log in to WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the vertical dots in the top right corner

Step 2: Select More Options>Link a device and follow the instructions for biometric authentication

Step 3: Tick the box in front of the "Keep me logged in" option

Step 4: With the help of your phone, scan the QR code present on your laptop/desktop

And that is it! With the help of the newly introduced feature, no one will be able to link your account to another device until you decide to do so.

