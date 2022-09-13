FP Staff

WhatsApp currently has a new feature under development that would allow searching for chats a lot easier. The Meta-owned messaging app will allow users to search messages on chat much more easily by enabling chat searches, based on dates.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp has resumed the development of this feature after scrapping it last year. This feature was spotted early in 2020, but was then dropped for a few more pertinent feature sets, and was never released to the general public.

After releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, WhatsApp is planning to release this feature again.

This feature will come in handy, in case a user forgets the conversation or the specific subject of it, but manages to remember the date. The feature can help them sort out the chat without having to remember specific keywords. All they need is to filter by mentioning the date of the conversation.

Currently, the feature is being developed only for iOS. This is very common among app developers as that would let them focus more on the actual development, by not having to worry about customising the feature for a wide range of devices. Once the iOS version is ready to be tested in its Beta Version, Meta will start developing the Android versions.

Once the feature has been deployed using a software update, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. With the help of a calendar icon, users can quickly jump to a certain date so they can start reading all messages from that date.

It is not clear when exactly will this feature be launched, but it will take some time. Only a limited number of WhatsApp’s Beta-testers have this feature enabled right now, which means that it is in the early stages of development and design. This will be followed by an extensive testing and debugging phase, after which it will be released to the general public.

In other news, WhatsApp is working on some rather cool features which we hoped the IM service would have launched a long time ago. Among them, is a feature that allows users to chat with themselves. Another feature involves replacing the camera tab with a camera button instead.