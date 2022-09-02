Friday, September 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat with themselves; details here

According to a report in WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is working on “letting you use your own chat on linked devices”. WhatsApp is planning to release the feature in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2022 15:10:38 IST

There is much speculation around the latest WhatsApp updates under development. The Meta-owned platform is currently believed to be working on a slew of features from Companion mode to increasing the group size of WhatsApp groups.

Representational image. AFP

The latest news to join the list of much-anticipated upcoming features is that WhatsApp will soon allow users to send messages to themselves. According to a report in WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is working on “letting you use your own chat on linked devices”. As per the report, WhatsApp is planning to release the feature in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Right now, users can text themselves using the URL wa.me/91 followed by their phone number. But this is not applicable in multi-devices as the chat with your phone number can only be on the primary device. But this update will allow you to send messages to yourself without the need of another device.

According to WaBetaInfo, the “chat will also show up when you try to log into WhatsApp from another different mobile device when the feature will be released to people at a later date.”

As per the report, the feature is under testing so it is not ready to be released to beta testers. The report also had a screenshot of the upcoming update where “You” was listed at the top of the contact list.

Other WhatsApp features under development:
Apart from this, WhatsApp is all set to roll out some other interesting features, according to reports. The Meta-owned app is working on allowing users to react to a WhatsApp status. It is also set to bring in support for 3D avatars, following in the footsteps of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram.

Users will also be able to hide their online status on the app. Furthermore, the messaging app is also mulling on the introduction of admin delete in WhatsApp groups.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp features in development; from hiding online status to Companion Mode

Sep 01, 2022
WhatsApp features in development; from hiding online status to Companion Mode
How to start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp?

WhatsApp JioMart

How to start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp?

Aug 31, 2022
WhatsApp to let users retrieve deleted messages, group admins may be able to Delete messages for all

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to let users retrieve deleted messages, group admins may be able to Delete messages for all

Aug 24, 2022
WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

Sep 01, 2022
‘Mirage of choices’: Delhi High Court on WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

NewsTracker

‘Mirage of choices’: Delhi High Court on WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

Aug 26, 2022
Tips and Tricks: How to restore WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp

Tips and Tricks: How to restore WhatsApp chats

Aug 31, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022