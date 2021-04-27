FP Trending

Last year, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature called disappearing messages, which is an extension of vanishing text and media that was first introduced by Snapchat. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly adding a new option to the disappearing messages feature, which will let users set a timer to the feature.

The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta by WABetaInfo. Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing a new 24-hour option for disappearing messages, which when enabled, will delete the messages after 24 hours. This is pretty much like how WhatsApp Status, Instagram/Facebook Stories, and even Snapchat Stories work like.

The new option will act as an additional setting to the feature.

Currently, there’s only a 7-day option, enabling which will delete the messages on a particular chat after seven days.

The new functionality is expected to reach Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web users soon. However, we don’t have a word on when exactly this will happen.

For those who don’t know, the disappearing messages option resides in the settings of any chat. All you need to do is head to a chat window, tap on the name of the person, scroll down a bit to see the option, and enable it if you wish to start sending messages that won’t stay for long.

(Also read: How to enable Disappearing Messages feature on WhatsApp)

In related news, WhatsApp is also expected to introduce the option of sending disappearing photos and videos, for a private conversation, again, much like Snapchat. The feature is expected to reach Android users first.

One interesting thing about this is that it won’t notify others if you take screenshots of the vanishing media, unlike Snapchat.