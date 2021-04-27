Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is testing an option to set a 24-hour timer for disappearing messages: Report

Currently, there’s only a 7-day option, enabling which will delete the messages on a particular chat after seven days.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2021 16:55:36 IST

Last year, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature called disappearing messages, which is an extension of vanishing text and media that was first introduced by Snapchat. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly adding a new option to the disappearing messages feature, which will let users set a timer to the feature.

The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta by WABetaInfo. Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing a new 24-hour option for disappearing messages, which when enabled, will delete the messages after 24 hours. This is pretty much like how WhatsApp Status, Instagram/Facebook Stories, and even Snapchat Stories work like.

The new option will act as an additional setting to the feature.

Currently, there’s only a 7-day option, enabling which will delete the messages on a particular chat after seven days.

Currently, there’s only a 7-day timer that users can set on disappearing message.

Currently, there’s only a 7-day timer that users can set on disappearing message.

The new functionality is expected to reach Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web users soon. However, we don’t have a word on when exactly this will happen.

For those who don’t know, the disappearing messages option resides in the settings of any chat. All you need to do is head to a chat window, tap on the name of the person, scroll down a bit to see the option, and enable it if you wish to start sending messages that won’t stay for long.

(Also read: How to enable Disappearing Messages feature on WhatsApp)

In related news, WhatsApp is also expected to introduce the option of sending disappearing photos and videos, for a private conversation, again, much like Snapchat. The feature is expected to reach Android users first.

One interesting thing about this is that it won’t notify others if you take screenshots of the vanishing media, unlike Snapchat.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

Apr 19, 2021
CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data
OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS are now available for purchase in India

OnePlus Gaming Triggers

OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS are now available for purchase in India

Apr 23, 2021
How to download photos, videos from WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to download photos, videos from WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Apr 20, 2021
How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Twitter

How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Apr 23, 2021
iOS 14.5 to be released this week: From new Siri voices to update to Apple Music, all we know so far

iOS 14.5

iOS 14.5 to be released this week: From new Siri voices to update to Apple Music, all we know so far

Apr 26, 2021
iOS 14.5 released: What's new, how to download, compatible devices, more

iOS 14.5

iOS 14.5 released: What's new, how to download, compatible devices, more

Apr 27, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021