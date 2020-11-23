tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp recently introduced the much-awaited Disappearing Messages feature for all its users in India. Once you enable this feature, all messages sent by you will be deleted after seven days of time. This is applicable for both group and individual chats but in the case of group chats, only the admin can enable or disable this feature. Once the message disappears after seven days, its reply messages will still be shown in the chatbox. This feature does not imply for forwarded messages. The media files will also be deleted after seven days if the disappearing messages feature is turned on. If you have turned-on the auto-download option, these media files can still be found on your devices.

The feature is now available for all Android, iOS, KaiOS users in India. Here is a quick guidebook on how you can enable this feature on Android and iOS devices.

How to enable Disappearing Messages feature on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the chatbox of the desired contact and tap on the contact's name

Step 2: Now scroll down and tap on the 'Disappearing messages' option

Step 3: Tap on Continue> On

That's it! Same way, you can enable this feature in a group by tapping on the name of the group given that you are the admin. You can disable this feature whenever you want by following the same path.