Monday, November 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to enable the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp

Once enabled, messages sent by you will be deleted after seven days. Here is how you can enable it.


tech2 News StaffNov 23, 2020 12:47:12 IST

WhatsApp recently introduced the much-awaited Disappearing Messages feature for all its users in India. Once you enable this feature, all messages sent by you will be deleted after seven days of time. This is applicable for both group and individual chats but in the case of group chats, only the admin can enable or disable this feature. Once the message disappears after seven days, its reply messages will still be shown in the chatbox. This feature does not imply for forwarded messages. The media files will also be deleted after seven days if the disappearing messages feature is turned on. If you have turned-on the auto-download option, these media files can still be found on your devices.

How to enable the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp

The feature is now available for all Android, iOS, KaiOS users in India. Here is a quick guidebook on how you can enable this feature on Android and iOS devices.

How to enable Disappearing Messages feature on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the chatbox of the desired contact and tap on the contact's name

Step 2: Now scroll down and tap on the 'Disappearing messages' option

Step 3: Tap on Continue> On

WhatsApp's Disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp's Disappearing messages feature

That's it! Same way, you can enable this feature in a group by tapping on the name of the group given that you are the admin. You can disable this feature whenever you want by following the same path.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp Payments

How to send money via WhatsApp Payments

Nov 13, 2020
How to send money via WhatsApp Payments
How to send money via UPI ID on WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp Payments

How to send money via UPI ID on WhatsApp Payments

Nov 18, 2020
Dhanteras 2020: Here is how you can download themed-WhatsApp stickers

Dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras 2020: Here is how you can download themed-WhatsApp stickers

Nov 13, 2020
Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Twitter Fleets

Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Nov 18, 2020
WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users to browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users to browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature

Nov 12, 2020
Bhai Dooj 2020: Here's how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the occasion today

Bhai Dooj 2020

Bhai Dooj 2020: Here's how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the occasion today

Nov 16, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020