WhatsApp may soon extend the limit of participants in group video and audio calls

WhatsApp has decreased the limit of forwarding messages to one chat at a time in order to check the propagation of fake messages.


tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2020 17:53:09 IST

It's no news that video conferencing apps have become extremely popular during the ongoing lockdown. Whether it is, work calls or just friends catching up, video calls are the only way to stay in touch at this moment. Whatsapp is one such app, often used for messaging and video calls. However, WhatsApp limits video calls with a maximum of four people and that's something many users have complained about at various occasions.

But, as it turns out, WhatsApp may finally be doing something about this.

As reported by WABetaInfo, a part of code in the latest Beta update suggests that WhatsApp may soon increase the number of people who can join an audio or voice call on the app.

Image: Reuters

If this report is to be believed then, we might be able to call more than four people at a time on WhatsApp.

Initially, this code was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS and soon after the same code appeared on WhatsApp beta for Android as well. Now we don't know yet if and when will this new update roll out but it is expected to come for both  iOS and Android.

To recall, WhatsApp has decreased the limit of forwarding messages to one chat at a time in order to check the propagation of fake messages. The forward message limit was earlier set at five.

