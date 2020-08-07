Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
WhatsApp for Android is expected to get the advanced search mode soon

With the advanced search, WhatsApp users will be able to search for photos, audio and other forms of media much more efficiently.


FP TrendingAug 07, 2020 11:03:44 IST

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out the advanced search mode for selected beta testers using Android devices. As per a report by XDA Developers, the feature was already available for iOS users since March this year, but soon their Android counterparts will be able to experience it too.

According to WAbetaInfo, the instant messaging app has started rolling out the feature for certain beta testers. As it is a server side update, it is available only for selected users and will be a slow roll out.

The ability of muting group chats and contacts permanently might also begin to roll out soon.

Hence, users should not need to worry if this feature is not available on their Android devices at the moment.  This feature was spotted on the WhatsApp Beta versions 2.20.197.7 and 2.20.197.10.

With the advanced search, people will be able to search for photos, audio and other forms of media much more efficiently. Just by clicking on the search bar and typing in the required GIF or document, one can find the same. No need to open up particular chats and go through media storage anymore.

Once this feature rolls out globally, it will join the recent update of verifying the forwarded message one receives. One can search the internet to find out sources of information about any content they receive.

The ability of muting group chats and contacts permanently might also begin to roll out soon. Earlier, users had the option of muting notifications for a maximum period of one year.

 

