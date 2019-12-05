Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp for Android is expected to get not one but three options in dark mode

Dark mode on WhatsApp is also expected to arrive in the battery saver mode option.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 11:31:19 IST

Since many apps like Instagram, Gmail, Google Maps, have got dark mode as a theme, rumour has it that WhatsApp is also pushing hard to roll it out soon. It has recently come to light that WhatsApp might give three options to its users under dark mode.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.353 update states that dark mode might be available in three options — set by battery saver, dark, and light. The first option is expected to be seen on smartphones running on Android 9 and older versions. It is likely to be activated when the smartphone battery drops down to a certain level and the smartphone is on battery saver mode.

WhatsApp for Android is expected to get not one but three options in dark mode

Image: Reuters

The dark mode will show the black and grey theme. While another report by WABetaInfo has revealed that as a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.354 update, light mode will not show the regular white theme. Instead, it will show a dark theme in lighter shades of black.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

The report has also revealed how the video and voice calling interface on Whatsapp might look like. Although there are shades of green along with grey and black in the theme, but since it is still under development the company might tweak that and stick to black and grey.

All these updates are expected to roll out for Android users. Some users have also spotted Facebook testing dark mode in its app, so we can expect that we might also see Facebook in a dark theme soon.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 'delete messages' feature on its Android beta app

Nov 26, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 'delete messages' feature on its Android beta app
Facebook's dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

Facebook

Facebook's dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

Nov 26, 2019
WhatsApp reports Rs 6.84 crore revenue in India for the first time in fiscal year 2019

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reports Rs 6.84 crore revenue in India for the first time in fiscal year 2019

Nov 27, 2019
WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon

WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon

Nov 27, 2019
WhatsApp Pegasus spyware: There was no ‘unauthorised interception’ by govt, says RS Prasad

Pegasus Spyware

WhatsApp Pegasus spyware: There was no ‘unauthorised interception’ by govt, says RS Prasad

Nov 28, 2019
WhatsApp Web to get support for Grouped Stickers; feature rolling out gradually

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web to get support for Grouped Stickers; feature rolling out gradually

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com