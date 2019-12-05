tech2 News Staff

Since many apps like Instagram, Gmail, Google Maps, have got dark mode as a theme, rumour has it that WhatsApp is also pushing hard to roll it out soon. It has recently come to light that WhatsApp might give three options to its users under dark mode.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.353 update states that dark mode might be available in three options — set by battery saver, dark, and light. The first option is expected to be seen on smartphones running on Android 9 and older versions. It is likely to be activated when the smartphone battery drops down to a certain level and the smartphone is on battery saver mode.

The dark mode will show the black and grey theme. While another report by WABetaInfo has revealed that as a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.354 update, light mode will not show the regular white theme. Instead, it will show a dark theme in lighter shades of black.

The report has also revealed how the video and voice calling interface on Whatsapp might look like. Although there are shades of green along with grey and black in the theme, but since it is still under development the company might tweak that and stick to black and grey.

All these updates are expected to roll out for Android users. Some users have also spotted Facebook testing dark mode in its app, so we can expect that we might also see Facebook in a dark theme soon.

