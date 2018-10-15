Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 14:28 IST

WhatsApp 'Delete for everyone' feature update may have rules that beat the purpose

You might no longer be able to delete a WhatsApp message without the permission of the receiver.

WhatsApp is reportedly updating the 'Delete for everyone' feature which allows users to users to delete a message for both the sender and the receiver. You might no longer be able to delete a message without the permission of the receiver.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, the update is apparently supposed to prevent any kind of 'manipulation.' Don't you think it almost beats the purpose of the option to delete a message for both parties in the first place? Why would someone approve a message delete request?

When the feature was first released, it offered users a window of seven minutes to delete the message. Later, the duration increased to 1 hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the update, if a user deletes a message for everyone, the recipient will get a 'revoke request.' If they don't approve this request within the time frame of 13 hours 8 minutes and 16 seconds, the message will not be deleted.

The update sounds just as odd, and the time frames that WhatsApp has chosen. Why '1 hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds' or '13 hours 8 minutes and 16 seconds'? We suspect this precise number has something to do with convenience, though. One hr 8 min 16 seconds is 4,096 seconds or 2^12. But we're just speculating here.

Representational Image

Representational Image

When the 'Delete for everyone' feature was released in November 2017, it was designed in a way that it raised "unnecessary questions." It's not like the message disappears without a trace. The receiver and sender both see a message confirming that a message was deleted. This would, inevitably, lead to some uncomfortable conversations, because, well, human nature: we're all super curious about what people are hiding from us; even if it was a 'typo' sent by mistake, and then deleted.

Asking for permission to delete still feels like too much of a regression, though.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

WhatsApp security

WhatsApp confirms having fixed latest video calling bug in early October

Oct 11, 2018

WhatsApp Ads

WhatsApp may show ads soon, but what about end-to-end encryption?

Sep 30, 2018

WhatsApp ads

WhatsApp users on Android to start seeing ads on their status section soon

Oct 09, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp leans on street theater to spread awareness about lynching, fake news

Oct 12, 2018

WhatsApp bug

WhatsApp bug let hackers hijack accounts when receiving a video call: Report

Oct 10, 2018

WhatsApp grievance officer

SC asks govt to file reply on plea alleging WhatsApp's inability to comply with laws

Oct 08, 2018

science

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018