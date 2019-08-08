Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp can trace message origin, IIT Madras professor suggests two methods

The professor suggests that the origin can be traced by embedding sender's information alongside content.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 16:18:43 IST

In the wake of hundreds of lynchings last year, caused due to fake news, WhatsApp was asked by the Indian government to trace the origin of such messages in order to keep the spread of fake news in check. However, the Facebook-owned platform repeatedly denied the possibility of doing that owing to the messenger being end-to-end encrypted. Now, however, an IIT Madras professor has submitted a report at the Madras High Court saying that the platform can, in fact, trace the origin of a message.

On 31 July 2019, V Kamakoti, submitted a report at the Madras High Court saying that WhatsApp can trace the origin of a message by embedding the first sender's information alongside content. This information would be visible to everyone. A copy of this report was reviewed by Economic Times.

Kamakoti suggested another way to trace the message and that is to encrypt the sender's information in the message, which can be accessed by the officials when needed. The professor is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board in the Prime Minister’s Office.

WhatsApp can trace message origin, IIT Madras professor suggests two methods

WhatsApp says it is constantly stepping up its capabilities to keep the platform safe.

Additionally, Kamakoti also suggested that in case someone alters or makes an addition to a forwarded message then that person also becomes the originator. This addition could be in the form of text, audio, video or an attachment.

WhatsApp has repeatedly been stressing that the importance of the company’s support for encryption and how important it is for the product.

A few months ago, the Indian government also asked WhatsApp to digitally fingerprint every message sent on its platform without breaking its encryption.

Draft amendments to intermediary guidelines of the Information Technology Act released in December 2018 require all internet platforms to ensure traceability of the origin of all content shared through them.

WhatsApp currently does not store data on messages. However, if it accedes to India’s demand, it will need to redesign its entire architecture. Such a move could result in a backlash from privacy activists around the world who are worried that traceability will gag free speech on the internet, as governments could use the power to snoop on citizens.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Jul 25, 2019
How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone
WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

Aug 03, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

Aug 05, 2019
WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

Jul 24, 2019
WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

Aug 02, 2019
WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

Jul 26, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019