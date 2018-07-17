Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 16:08 IST

WhatsApp beta's new Android update might come with a Sticker preview

The beta version of WhatsApp's update shows two packs: 'Bibimbap Friends' and 'Unchi & Rollie'.

WhatsApp's upcoming Android update 2.18.218 might come with a Sticker pack and it has to be said that the messaging app took quite some time to incorporate stickers. Its competitors such as  WeChat, Line, and Telegram already possess this feature.

WhatsApp. Reuters.

WhatsApp. Reuters.

According to the WaBetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp's update shows two packs. These are 'Bibimbap Friends" and "Unchi & Rollie". While Bibimbap Friends is an animate casserole, the Unchi & Rollie is a turd and a rolling paper, respectively.

The tweet from WaBeta Info, which gives accurate rumours on WhatsApp, says that whenever there will be a WhatsApp Sticker pack, a green dot will appear on the '+' button. As per the pictures, the user has an option to update and download the sticker pack.

There is no information about the date when the Sticker pack will be available.

Some of the stickers show Unchie and Rollie with hearts around them, both of them giggling or saying 'hi'. The Bibimbap shows the casserole in various expressions such as an angry one, and an excited one.

Stickers, off late, have become a fun tool for people to converse or add them in their Stories. It is high time that WhatsApp brings this feature in their app.

WhatsApp has been dealing with the problem of fake news for quite sometime, therefore it has brought features to tackle this problem. It includes labeling messages as forwarded if it is an information which has been circulating and has not originated from the sender.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new update to bring ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut to notification centre

Jul 13, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp working on new shortcut feature called Mark as Read

Jul 16, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new update to bring 'Mute chat' shortcut to Notification centre

Jul 17, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

WhatsApp

India asks WhatsApp to take steps for curbing the circulation of fake news

Jul 03, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches research funding of up to $50,000 to fight fake news menace

Jul 04, 2018

science

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018