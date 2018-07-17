WhatsApp's upcoming Android update 2.18.218 might come with a Sticker pack and it has to be said that the messaging app took quite some time to incorporate stickers. Its competitors such as WeChat, Line, and Telegram already possess this feature.

According to the WaBetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp's update shows two packs. These are 'Bibimbap Friends" and "Unchi & Rollie". While Bibimbap Friends is an animate casserole, the Unchi & Rollie is a turd and a rolling paper, respectively.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.218:

1) Sticker preview!

2) When the WhatsApp Sticker Store has a new updated sticker pack, there will be a green dot on the “+” button.

3) Added the update button. [STICKERS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN FUTURE - NO RELEASE DATE AVAILABLE!!!] pic.twitter.com/m86vLp28zB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 16, 2018

The tweet from WaBeta Info, which gives accurate rumours on WhatsApp, says that whenever there will be a WhatsApp Sticker pack, a green dot will appear on the '+' button. As per the pictures, the user has an option to update and download the sticker pack.

There is no information about the date when the Sticker pack will be available.

Some of the stickers show Unchie and Rollie with hearts around them, both of them giggling or saying 'hi'. The Bibimbap shows the casserole in various expressions such as an angry one, and an excited one.

Stickers, off late, have become a fun tool for people to converse or add them in their Stories. It is high time that WhatsApp brings this feature in their app.

WhatsApp has been dealing with the problem of fake news for quite sometime, therefore it has brought features to tackle this problem. It includes labeling messages as forwarded if it is an information which has been circulating and has not originated from the sender.