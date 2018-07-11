Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 08:16 IST

WhatsApp rolls out new 'Forwarded' label to tackle misinformation globally

WhatsApp published advertisements in key Indian newspapers to tackle the spread of misinformation.

Taking cognisance of the misuse of its platform for repeated circulation of provocative content, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on 10 July rolled out "Forwarded" label to its 1.5 million monthly active users globally, including over 200 millions in India.

WhatsApp. Reuters.

WhatsApp. Reuters.

The feature will indicate which messages you receive have been forwarded to you in the group or individually.

WhatsApp was pulled up by the Indian government on 3 July and directed to take immediate action in the light of growing instances of lynching of innocent people owing to irresponsible messages filled with rumours and provocation circulated on its platform.

In its reply to the IT Ministry the next day, WhatsApp said it has been testing a new label in India that highlights when a message has been forwarded versus composed by the sender.

While announcing the new feature on 10 July, WhatsApp said this extra context will help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow.

"It also helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else," WhatsApp said in a statement.

To see this new forwarded label, the users need to have the latest supported version of WhatsApp on their phones.

"This could serve as an important signal for recipients to think twice before forwarding messages because it lets a user know if content they received was written by the person they know or a potential rumour from someone else," the company informed.

According to media reports, more than 30 people have been killed in the past one year by lynch mobs after rumours of child lifting triggered by messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp also advised people to exercise caution while sharing forwarded messages.

"WhatsApp cares deeply about your safety. We encourage you to think before sharing messages that were forwarded.

"As a reminder, you can report spam or block a contact in one tap and can always reach out to WhatsApp directly for help," the company said in the fresh statement.

WhatsApp on 10 July published advertisements in key Indian newspapers to tackle the spread of misinformation.

"Together we can fight false information," read full-page advertisements, urging users to check information before sharing it.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Fake News

WhatsApp's fake news issue: Problems and possible solutions to fix the platform

Jul 04, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Mob lynching: Telangana Police arrests scribe for 'false news' on child-lifting gangs, charges him with murder

Jul 09, 2018

WhatsApp

Maharashtra police to join as many WhatsApp groups to curb fake news and rumours

Jul 05, 2018

WhatsApp

India asks WhatsApp to take steps for curbing the circulation of fake news

Jul 03, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out newspaper ads with tips for users to fight false information

Jul 10, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018