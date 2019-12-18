Wednesday, December 18, 2019Back to
WhatsApp beta's latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on message self destructing feature called 'delete message'.


tech2 News StaffDec 18, 2019 10:39:07 IST

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on dark mode for a while now, and a recent beta update revealed that the mode will come in three options.

Now, a report by WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp Beta 2.19.366 update brings six new emojis that include a person sitting on wheelchair, a person using motorised wheelchair and a person using white cane. All the three emojis are reportedly available in both the genders.

WhatsApp betas latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings

WhatsApp has not officially rolled out dark mode on Android.

Certain changed in the chat settings have also been reported. As per the report, the "Wallpaper" option that previously was placed under "chat settings" is now shifted to display settings.

WhatsApp update. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp update. Image: WABetaInfo

Although the dark mode is not yet available on WhatsApp but it is being expected that WhatsApp is working on it. As per the report, the dark mode which was previously reported to fall under the "Chat settings" category is likely to appear under "Display" category.

Rumour has it that WhatsApp might soon roll out self destructing message feature called "Delete message". In this, you can choose after how much time you want a particular message to disappear. As of now, this feature is expected to be applicable just for group chats.

