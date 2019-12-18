tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on dark mode for a while now, and a recent beta update revealed that the mode will come in three options.

Now, a report by WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp Beta 2.19.366 update brings six new emojis that include a person sitting on wheelchair, a person using motorised wheelchair and a person using white cane. All the three emojis are reportedly available in both the genders.

Certain changed in the chat settings have also been reported. As per the report, the "Wallpaper" option that previously was placed under "chat settings" is now shifted to display settings.

Although the dark mode is not yet available on WhatsApp but it is being expected that WhatsApp is working on it. As per the report, the dark mode which was previously reported to fall under the "Chat settings" category is likely to appear under "Display" category.

Rumour has it that WhatsApp might soon roll out self destructing message feature called "Delete message". In this, you can choose after how much time you want a particular message to disappear. As of now, this feature is expected to be applicable just for group chats.

